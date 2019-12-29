Christie Brinkley, 65, Stuns In Strapless Dark Blue Swimsuit As She Heads Off On ‘Adventure’ With Her Son Jack

Model Nina Agdal snapped the photos of Christie and Jack.

Christie Brinkley and her family are enjoying a tropical getaway as the year comes to an end. On Saturday, the 65-year-old blond bombshell took to Instagram to show off the stylish swimsuit that she rocked for an ocean outing with her son, 24-year-old Jack Brinkley Cook.

Christie looked incredible in a curve-hugging bathing suit. The one-piece was strapless, and it was a shade of dark blue that almost looked black. The garment featured classic leg openings that showed off the model’s famous toned legs. Christie accessorized her sleek and sophisticated swimwear with a pair of dark aviator sunglasses with metal frames. She wore her long, blond hair parted down the center and styled in natural, beachy waves.

The mother of three showcased her fit figure by striking a flattering combination of the “knee pop” and “Barbie feet” poses. Christie bent her right knee, pointed her toes, and stuck her right leg slightly out in front of her.

Christie’s Instagram post included seven different photos. She was flashing her dazzling smile at the camera in some of them. In others, she was looking at Jack, who was pictured standing beside her. Christie’s curly-haired son was sporting a pair of basic black swim trunks.

Christie was holding a snorkeling mask and fins. She and Jack were standing on a sandy beach in front of a gorgeous backdrop of turquoise ocean and bright blue sky. In the caption of her post, Christie wrote that she and Jack were headed “off on a diving adventure.” The goal of the mother and son sea exploration team was to find “new unexplored reefs.”

Christie also revealed that the photos that she shared with her 567,000 Instagram followers were taken by someone who is usually behind the camera, her fellow former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model Nina Agdal. Jack is dating the 27-year-old Danish model.

The seaside snapshots were taken at Christie’s Lucky House property in Turks and Caicos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina recently shared a few photos of herself rocking a bikini on one of the tropical islands’ stunning beaches.

In response to Nina’s snapshots of Christie, fans gushed about how youthful the older model looks.

“Tell us your secrets for the fountain of youth?” begged one of Christie’s followers.

“I swear you look like Jack’s sister. Unbelievable! Keep up whatever it is you do!!!” another fan wrote.

“You look fantastic! You do not age! You’re drinking a special potion!” wrote a third admirer.

One of Christie’s followers even mistook her for her 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook. Sailor is also in Turks and Caicos with her mom, brother, and Nina. On Friday, the former Dancing with the Stars competitor also tried her hand at getting behind the camera and snapping photos of her iconic mom rocking a swimsuit.