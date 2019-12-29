Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Peachy Booty On Instagram, Says She’s ‘Impressed’ With ‘How Big It Is’

Cosplay model Meg Turney thrilled fans with a particularly racy Instagram update on Saturday evening. The busty bombshell appeared before the camera while scantily clad in risque lingerie and showed off her enviable curves in yet another skin-baring post that left little to the imagination.

For her latest eye-catching shot, Meg slipped into a bondage-inspired lingerie set — a strappy black ensemble complete with a seductive garter belt and a sexy choker. Her ultra-revealing apparel consisted of a minuscule thong and a low-cut underwire bra that could barely contain her perky chest. The gorgeous model showcased her provocative attire in a sultry pose, flaunting her assets as she turned her side to the camera and looked directly into the lens with an inviting gaze.

The 32-year-old stunner was snapped in a modern-looking interior, one dominated by a dark-blue palette. Photographed from the mid-profile, she put her peachy derriere on full display, cocking one hip to the side and putting one leg forward so that her curvy backside could be captured in the frame in all of its entirety. Her barely-there thong did very little to cover her bodacious booty, treating fans to an eyeful of curves. The straps of her garter belt crisscrossed over her hip, luring the gaze to her sculpted features.

Meg held one arm across her waistline in a coquettish gesture that called attention to her toned midsection. Her chiseled thighs were also showcased, as was her ample decolletage. Although her buxom curves were not completely visible due to the angle of the shot, the model still managed to flash her deep cleavage, nearly busting out of the skimpy bra. She also showed a glimpse of sideboob, adding extra spice to the steamy photo. Her choker featured a large gold metal ring that hung over her collar bone, adorning her decolletage and further drawing the eye to her bust.

The sizzling cosplay model also appeared to be wearing stockings. Although the photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, the shot contained a subtle hint that she donned thigh-high black stockings.

Meg was all dolled up for the occasion. The cosplayer showed off her famous pink tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks frame her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulders. She rocked a soft-pink eyeshadow that perfectly matched the color of her hair and highlighted her stirring gaze with dark eyeliner and a touch of mascara. Her makeup also included a subtle shade of lipstick that added fullness to her lips.

In the caption, Meg pondered over the size of her comely posterior, declaring herself “impressed” with “how big it is sometimes.” She added three peach emoji for emphasis and tagged the photographer, giving credit to Jwai Design for the captivating shot. The model told fans to be on the lookout for the complete photoshoot come January. She ended the caption with a string of hashtags, including one that revealed the photo was taken somewhere in Japan, along with #peach and #lovehotel.

Meg also addressed the size of her shapely behind in a previous post shared yesterday which saw her donning her already famous Triss Marigold costume as she paid tribute once again to the fan-favorite character from The Witcher fantasy franchise.

“Toss a coin to your Witcher (so I can bounce it off all this a** [peach emoji]),” she wrote on Instagram, in a nod to the catchy song penned by the bard Jaskier in the recently-released Netflix series.

As expected, the new photo stirred a lot of reaction among Meg’s devoted fans, garnering 13,000-plus likes in the first 20 minutes of going live. In the space of two hours, the pic racked up more than 43,500 likes, in addition to a little shy of 430 comments.

Loading...

Followers were all over the smoking-hot look, judging from the flurry of compliments that quickly flooded the comments section.

“I feel like it’s getting bigger. Whatever you’re doing, keep it up!” one person wrote in response to Meg’s flirty caption.

“Everything about this post is pretty damn impressive. Jesus,” penned another, conveying their amazement with a proper emoji.

“All I know is that is a lot of gym time congratulations,” commented a third Instagrammer, adding a pair of fire emoji for emphasis.

“Your efforts in the gym have been highly beneficial to your posterior,” remarked a fourth fan.