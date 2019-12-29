Bikini Model Alexa Collins Goes Semi-Sheer In Racy Black Lingerie

Alexa Collins served up a smoldering Instagram update on Saturday afternoon. The gorgeous bikini model put on a very tantalizing display as she let herself be photographed in nothing but racy lingerie.

Snapped in her kitchen, the 24-year-old hottie showed off her insane body in a sexy black two-piece from Fashion Nova. The blonde bombshell left little to the imagination in the ultra-revealing attire — a daring, semi-sheer number that perfectly showcased her fierce physique.

The skimpy outfit was made up of a chic underwire bra that put her busty assets front and center, treating fans to a copious view of her deep cleavage. The risque bra was a balconette design that did very little to cover up her curves. To add more spice to the already steamy look, the bra was crafted out of a gauzy, nearly see-through fabric that teased her shapely bosom. Alexa almost spilled out of the low-cut piece, which sported an eye-catching push-up effect that ensured everyone was eyeing her perky chest. Sparkling rhinestones adorned the cups of her bra, further luring the gaze to her comely bust.

The scanty outfit continued with minuscule string bikini bottoms that were just as see-through as the tiny bra. The seductive thong was a low-waist, high-cut design that exposed a generous amount of toned, fair skin, barely covering her lower body. The piece featured thin, spaghetti straps that sat high on Alexa’s hips, highlighting the model’s impossibly taut waistline. The same shiny rhinestones decorated the front of her triangle bikini bottoms, adding extra pizzazz to the saucy look.

The provocative lingerie set was complete with a sexy garter belt that emphasized Alexa’s curvy hips with its glossy, satin sheen. The piece sported two mesh inserts in the front, which perfectly matched the semi-sheer two-piece and were ornate with similar rhinestone details. A coquettish black bow sat right in the middle of the low waistband, adding a classy touch to the sizzling ensemble. Alexa also appeared to be wearing stockings. Although the photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, the shot contained a subtle hint that the model had on knee-length black stockings.

Alexa paired the smoking-hot look with a flirty attitude. The gorgeous blonde leaned against the kitchen table, with the hard edge of the furniture piece digging into her soft hip. She rested one hand on the smooth white table top and cocked her hip to the side, slightly arching her back to better showcase her bouncy chest and trim midriff. Her other hand softly grazed her thigh, calling attention to her toned legs. She tilted her head to the side and lowered her eyes, looking downward with a kittenish expression on her beautiful face.

The model’s glam was just as eye-catching as her cheeky attire, and only served to increase her allure. Alexa rocked a bold red eyeshadow that made her deep brown eyes really pop. She completed the look with dark eyeliner and a glossy peach-pink lipstick that made her plump lips appear even fuller. Her platinum-blond tresses were swept to the side, exposing her gorgeous features as they fell over her shoulder.

A large box filled to the brim with lavish red roses rested on the table next to Alexa. A couple of emerald-green plush chairs completed the decor, which was dominated by modern-looking furnishings in a light-toned wenge style.

In the caption, Alexa showed her playful side with an attempt to explain her seemingly bashful expression, and added a pizza emoji to seal the deal.

Loading...

The photo sent fans into a frenzy, garnering more than 17,600 likes in just a few hours of having been posted. In addition, 423 people dropped by the comments section, as followers couldn’t stop raving over the blazing look.

“Well damn,” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“You are a jewel of beauty,” gushed another.

“Your boyfriend must be in heaven when he is with you,” remarked a third Instagrammer, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Magnificent body and magnificent beauty,” read a fourth message.