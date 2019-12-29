Kiernan Shipka Shares An Adorable Throwback Photo Of Herself And Bella Thorne On Instagram

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka made her followers very happy on Saturday afternoon by posting a flashback photo of herself standing next to Famous in Love actress Bella Thorne on Instagram.

Jesse Grant had photographed the duo at the Go Beauty Mother’s Day Event in Beverly Hills, California, on May 8, 2010. That makes Kiernan approximately 11-years-old in the picture, and Bella around 13-years-old.

Kiernan wore a long-sleeve paisley dress, and Bella wore a pink dress cinched at the waist with a broad white belt. Each girl had her hair pulled back. The Let It Snow actress wore her hair in a bun, while Bella wore hers in a messy braid adorned with pink flower hair ties.

Both girls looked happy, and Bella leaned on the shorter actress’ shoulder to add to the general sense of camaraderie.

Based on the caption, it appears Kiernan wants to carry the same attitude she had in 2010 into the new year.

The image linked above is slightly different from the one shared on Instagram. It showed the two girls together, but Kiernan sat in the chair behind them instead of standing.

Within four hours of the image going live, it has amassed more than 400,000 likes and currently has over 800 comments. Fans of both actresses are loving the throwback of the pair posing together.

Combined, Kiernan and Bella have more than 28 million followers between them. Many of them couldn’t resist taking to the comments section to compliment the actresses. Some even hoped that Bella would appear on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Most fans were surprised to see them together, having no idea that they once hung out at a past event and could potentially be friends. The comments section is full of heart, praise-hands, heart-eyes, and flame emoji from excited folks. Several people also playfully teased the actresses for their fashion taste at the time.

Celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest commented, “Majorly,” in response to the photo caption.

Deadly Class actress Taylor Hickson also liked the picture.

Kiernan tagged Bella, but she has yet to like or comment.

“[L]ook at that arm on the hip omg yes,” wrote one person.

“[M]e and my cousin giving our parents fashion shows at our sleepover,” joked a second fan.

“[O]kay but u and bella is there an update pic of u two?” asked a third user.

“Why are you LITERALLY the cutest person I have ever seen. I literally love your face so much,” added a fourth fan.