Kourtney Kardashian Shares Snap Of Her & Ex, Younes Bendjima, At Her Christmas Eve Party

Kourtney Kardashian all but confirms that she and Younes Bendjima are back together in one of her latest Instagram updates.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently shared photos from the Kardashian/Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party. Kourtney was the host for the bash this year, and posted some of her favorite snapshots from the evening with her millions of Instagram followers.

In the photo slideshow, Kourtney is seen posing with a plethora of guests, including her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. She is also seen posing with her children, Mason and Penelope, in the series of photos.

In the slideshow, Kourtney also subtly suggests that she and Younes are Instagram official again. The pair are seen in one slide of Kourtney’s photo set cozying up together. The two are standing next to each other near a Christmas tree as Younes has his hand on Kourtney’s waist. Younes is wearing a black suit with a black dress shirt. He is also wearing black sneakers.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney’s fans were excited to see that the two shared a photo at her party. The reality star received several comments from her followers on the Instagram slideshow.

“Back with Younes,” one follower wrote, followed by heart eye emoji.

“Younesssss in da houseeee,” another fan mentioned.

“Yessss Younes is back,” one follower cheered.

“AN ICONIC COUPLE WE STAN OMG,” another fan chimed in.

Kourtney and Younes have seemed to be back on good terms after splitting up in August of 2018. The two have always remained friendly with each other since their breakup, with Younes attending Kourtney’s 40th birthday. The pair have sparked romance rumors lately after they were seen together in Miami earlier this month.

Since their reunion, Younes has reportedly shown Kourtney that he wants to be a permanent staple in her and her children’s lives. The former model recently bought a $600 pair of Prada sneakers for Kourtney’s youngest son, Reign Disick, for his fifth birthday. Younes has also accompanied Kourt and her kids at Disneyland in honor of both Mason and Reign’s birthdays. The pair didn’t take any photos together, but reportedly enjoyed each other’s company.

Kourtney wasn’t the only one who decided to invite their ex to celebrate the holiday party with them. Khloe also attended Kourtney’s party with her ex, Tristan Thompson. The two have been reportedly working on their co-parenting relationship after Khloe decided to end their relationship back in February.