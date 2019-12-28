Charly Jordan Lifts Her Sports Bra & Gets Real About Her Figure On Instagram

Charly Jordan shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today. There were three pictures in total, with the last one showing her striking a sexy pose — she was spotted lifting her sports bra. The captions were long and detailed, as the blonde revealed her modeling journey in relation to her figure.
The stunner rocked a red sports bra with a simple cut and thin straps. The tags revealed that the piece was from Revolve. She paired this with baggy gray sweats that she pulled low on her waist. This left her hips showing, and she left the drawstrings untied.
Her hair looked damp, which she wore down in a casual side part. And if she wore any makeup, it was very minimal. The only visible accessory was her long necklace
Charly was seen posing outside, with the sun illuminating her in the photos. And in the last picture of the update, she stood facing the camera. She grabbed her sports bra and lifted it slightly, while her toned abs were on full display. The beauty tilted her head to the right, and smiled with her lips closed.
The other two pictures showed her flexing her arm muscles. It was evident that she works out regularly. Charly squinted and smiled in one shot, while the second showed her striking the same pose, but with her back facing the camera.
View this post on Instagram
This is hands-down the most intense tool picture I’ve ever posted/will ever post. I promise there’s a story to it ???? three years ago I came out to LA and met with every major agency, they all turned me down and told me I was too muscular. That I needed to lose 10 pounds of muscle. So I built this platform on my own, because I knew what they were saying was wrong. As women growing up especially in high school it becomes very apparent what men are attracted to. Even as we get older wearing skirts, dresses, make up, doing our hair… It all inconveniences being able to function, and move/work out. So many girls won’t even enjoy getting in the ocean or the pool in fear of their hair getting wet or their make up coming off. For me it’s been worth it to sacrifice looking a certain way, or compromising what other people think of me to keep my body healthy and enjoy my life. We see a lot of tiny waists, plastic surgery, done up women, and what we consider to be our best/ most attractive selves on Instagram. But I’d like to challenge everybody this year to post what’s impressive to them, not just what looks good. I’m proud of my years of athleticism and I’m not gonna let what I’m supposed to look like get in the way of what actually feels good. Being strong feels good, being able to defend myself feels good, (even though I’m super insecure about my chest and debate getting implants every day) having small tits feels good lol, being me feels good. It makes me so sad how insecure so many women are based off societies expectations of them. I just want you guys to love yourself, and I know it’s easier said than done. But let’s make 2020 a year of love. Self love, love towards everybody regardless of what they look like, and love towards this earth. Tryna get these ads done by the end of this month tho still lol… Top from @revolve ????
Fans seemed moved by her new update, with many people heading the comments section to send their love and encouragement.
“Girllll you’re gorgeous just as you are!! such an inspiration for always staying natural! xoo,” gushed a follower.
“Wow this empowered me on another level thank you for your vulnerability,” expressed an admirer.
“No tool, just impressive, and genuinely appreciated. You look great, Miss Jordan, and you should be proud of yourself, and what you’ve accomplished,” declared a fan.
“Wow this is so beautiful more women need to be like you and think like this,” said a fourth Instagram user.
Previously, the model shared another update where she pulled up her sports bra. The update was a video clip that showed her getting sweaty during an intense workout. She was seen jumping rope, doing push-ups, and more. Charly wore a black sports bra and tiny gray spandex shorts. At one point in the clip, she was seen tugging at her top to reveal her underboob. Her hair was pulled up in a casual bun, with her naturally curly bangs framing her face.
Delivered To Your INBOX