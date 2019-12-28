Charly Jordan Lifts Her Sports Bra & Gets Real About Her Figure On Instagram

Charly Jordan shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today. There were three pictures in total, with the last one showing her striking a sexy pose — she was spotted lifting her sports bra. The captions were long and detailed, as the blonde revealed her modeling journey in relation to her figure.

The stunner rocked a red sports bra with a simple cut and thin straps. The tags revealed that the piece was from Revolve. She paired this with baggy gray sweats that she pulled low on her waist. This left her hips showing, and she left the drawstrings untied.

Her hair looked damp, which she wore down in a casual side part. And if she wore any makeup, it was very minimal. The only visible accessory was her long necklace

Charly was seen posing outside, with the sun illuminating her in the photos. And in the last picture of the update, she stood facing the camera. She grabbed her sports bra and lifted it slightly, while her toned abs were on full display. The beauty tilted her head to the right, and smiled with her lips closed.

The other two pictures showed her flexing her arm muscles. It was evident that she works out regularly. Charly squinted and smiled in one shot, while the second showed her striking the same pose, but with her back facing the camera.

Fans seemed moved by her new update, with many people heading the comments section to send their love and encouragement.

“Girllll you’re gorgeous just as you are!! such an inspiration for always staying natural! xoo,” gushed a follower.

“Wow this empowered me on another level thank you for your vulnerability,” expressed an admirer.

“No tool, just impressive, and genuinely appreciated. You look great, Miss Jordan, and you should be proud of yourself, and what you’ve accomplished,” declared a fan.

“Wow this is so beautiful more women need to be like you and think like this,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the model shared another update where she pulled up her sports bra. The update was a video clip that showed her getting sweaty during an intense workout. She was seen jumping rope, doing push-ups, and more. Charly wore a black sports bra and tiny gray spandex shorts. At one point in the clip, she was seen tugging at her top to reveal her underboob. Her hair was pulled up in a casual bun, with her naturally curly bangs framing her face.