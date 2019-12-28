‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Polls Fans To Help Name Her Baby As She Shares New Bump Photo

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has narrowed it down to four unique baby names.

Teddi Mellencamp is asking fans to help her name her baby. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted an updated baby bump pic to Instagram with a plea for help in naming her daughter, who is due to arrive in March.

The 38-year-old Bravo star wore light blue workout gear as she bared her belly for the new photo, with a caption asking fans to sound off with their favorite out of the family’s top four names: Presley, Shay, Selena, or Dove.

Teddi, who shares daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, with husband Edwin Arroyave, admitted her family-of-four is divided on which name to choose. She did not reveal who in her family favors each of the four names.

It’s no surprise that Teddi’s Instagram followers had plenty to say about her unique name choices in the comments section to the post.

“Selena!!” one follower wrote. “But I love them all! I feel like Presley goes with the other kids’ names.”

“Dove or Shay because they are simplistic like Cruz and Slate,” another wrote.

“Presley. An homage to a singer, like your dad,” another wrote, referencing Teddi’s dad, rock legend John Mellencamp. “It goes best with the other names. The monogram balances out too.”

“Presley or Selena! Both represent strong musical peeps – which I believe you might know someone in the music business,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Loading...

While Teddi’s fans were all over the board and didn’t exactly help her narrow down her baby name choice, she may get even less help from her son, Cruz. In a video of the baby’s gender real, Cruz appeared upset over the fact that he’s getting a baby sister and not a brother, Us Weekly notes.

Of course, with just four names to decide between, Teddi has at least narrowed her picks down from a very long list she previously made. In November, Bravo shared a pic of a list of baby names Teddi came up with during her cross-country plane ride from Los Angeles to New York city for BravoCon.

On her Instagram story, Teddi flashed a piece of paper titled “Baby Names” as she told fans, “I finally went through my favies.”

Some of the names on the list included Sage, Rain, Steele, River, Meadow, Ever, Hope, Grey, Neve, Sky, Ivy, and Mila. Future frontrunners Selena, Shay, and Presley also made the initial list, but Dove appears to have flown in from nowhere.