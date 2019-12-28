Violet Summers Crouches In Colorful Bikini On Instagram

Violet Summers shared a new bikini pic with her Instagram fans today. It showed her crouching in a colorful swimsuit.

The stunner’s ensemble was brightly patterned with bright pink and purple accents. The top had thick straps and a scoop neckline. It also laced up in the middle, with the drawstrings falling down her midriff. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms were high-waisted and mostly hid her belly button from view. These featured drawstrings on the sides of her hips, which she tied into a bow. Violet completed her look with a pair of Nike sneakers. They were black with bright purple accents on the toes and light blue ones on the sides.

Violet struck a pose on the ground, as she crouched next to black railings. She kept her balance by holding onto the fence with her left hand. At the same time, she lifted her other hand into the air with her palms up. It almost looked like she had just flipped her hair, as her curly locks were flowing mid-air.

The beauty glanced up to her left with her lips parted. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a charm necklace, and stud earrings.

This picture was shot on a sunny day. The skies were blue with wispy clouds throughout. The sunlight left Violet’s skin looking glowing and flawless.

The photo was geotagged at the Tempe Beach Park, which is located in Arizona. It’s known for the Tempe Town Lake and all of the annual festivals and events that take place annually.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments and thoughts on her captions.

“All i know is you look stunning,” raved an admirer.

“Absolutely beautiful. And would have to agree that there is something a little that week. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” wrote a follower.

“Those are also strange days for me. nice photo by the way @violets.tv,” expressed a fan.

“2020 is going to be a great year for u I can feel it,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the social media sensation previously posed in another swimsuit. This time, Violet was spotted in a plunging one-piece. The white ensemble was decorated with colorful accents that glittered in the light. It had pink piping throughout. The extremely low neckline meant that her cleavage could be seen. Plus, the model smiled with her eyes closed. She tilted her head to the left and seemed to be enjoying soaking up the rays.