Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Skintight, Neon Yellow Bodysuit

Larsa Pippen stunned her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a neon yellow bodysuit and bold beauty look.

For the Instagram update, Larsa posed in front of a large pool that was lit from within and illuminated the water with a blue and purple glow. A few pool floaties were visible in the body of water, and Larsa stood right in front of a ledge that surrounded the pool. The picture was taken at night, and Larsa looked ready to hit the town in a statement look that highlighted her curvaceous body.

The bombshell rocked a neon yellow bodysuit with a simple scoop neckline and spaghetti straps. The top clung to her curves and showcased just a hint of cleavage, before moving down to her hips, thighs and toned legs, showcasing her entire sculpted physique. The pants of the bodysuit ended right at her ankle, and she opted to rock neutral shoes with see-through tops to avoid distracting from the jumpsuit.

The fit of the jumpsuit was so tight it appeared to be painted on, and Larsa also made a bold choice with her hairstyle. Rather than wearing voluminous curls as she often does, she chose to braid her hair. The long braids came all the way down to her hips, and she also added a necklace to accessorize. Larsa’s beauty look was simple, with a nude lip and smoky eyes to add a seductive vibe.

Larsa paired the sizzling shot with a contemplative caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The post racked up over 16,500 likes within just six hours, and her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, adding 149 comments to the post.

One fan loved Larsa’s vulnerable and real caption, and commented, “I want to give you a hug, like I’ve known you for years.”

Another fan encouraged the reality television star to stay true to herself and commented, “and stay positive sis. Trust and be cool with how you do you.”

“You are indeed a burning beauty,” another follower added.

“Larsa you’re so stunning,” one fan commented.

Larsa isn’t afraid to flaunt her incredible curves for her Instagram followers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a blue top with a keyhole detail at the neckline that showcased a ton of cleavage. That particular Instagram update was a close-up view of Larsa’s beauty and showed off her stunning face in addition to her ample assets.