Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Bodacious Bosom As She Poses For A Close-Up While Lying In Bed

Emily Ratajkowski upheld her sex symbol image on Sunday when she laid in bed to be photographed in a close-up shot intended for Instagram. The photograph featured the half nude model from Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video as she settled against a mound of pillows.

For the shot, her brown eyes gazed directly into the camera. Those eyes were subtly enhanced by eyeliner on both the top lid and the waterline. In fact, her whole face had been treated to understated makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, coverage contouring, a bit of blush, smoky eyeshadow, and a swipe of nude-colored gloss across her pretty pout.

The 28-year-old star wore her long brunette locks parted in the middle, with much of her hair trailing down the front of her. Some strands hit one shoulder.

Although these aspects of her look were amazing, it was her bra-covered chest that stood out the most. She had her arms to her sides as she apparently pushed together her ample breasts, highlighting her enviable body. Because of the pose and the way the social media photo had been taken, Emily enjoyed a bodacious bosom that included supermassive cleavage. The lacy garment she wore to cover her breasts could barely contain her upper body assets.

For the social media shot, EmRata added a bit of bling to her bedroom photo, including a gold necklace with “Colombo,” the name of her trusty German Shepard, spelled out in gold, cursive script. Another necklace held a pendant that seemed to contain a photo, but was angled against her cleavage and thus tough to discern.

After just one hour of the post being shared with her 25 million followers, more than 1.2 million people — including teen music sensation Billie Eilish — pressed “like” on her latest Instagram update.

During the same amount of time, dozens of others commented on various aspects of the post. Some used emoji — including the symbols for red hearts, green hearts, fire, fireworks, rocket ships, and heart-eye faces — while others used multiple languages to tell EmRata how they felt.

“Boobs Boobs Boobs,” stated one fan, who expressed himself in English.

“Yep. Need that bra,” remarked another follower.

“The real comfortable pillows,” said a third admirer, who added two bombs and a crying face emoji.

“May the holiday season bring only happiness and joy to you and your loved ones my friend,” gushed a fourth Instagram user, who added peeping eyes and a stuck-out-tongue emoji.