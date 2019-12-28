Ivanka Trump Suggests She Could Depart From The White House If Donald Trump Wins In 2020

The president's daughter suggested that her children will have the most influence on whether or not she decides to maintain her role in the White House.

As President Donald Trump‘s White House gears up for the 2020 election year with an impeachment trial looming, Ivanka Trump signaled during a recent interview that should her father win re-election in 2020, she could exit her role at the White House as one of the president’s senior advisers.

According to The Hill, Ivanka Trump made the suggestion during the taping of an interview on CBS with host Margaret Brennan, which is set to air at a later date. She was questioned about her future intentions if President Trump secures another four years in the White House and hinted in her response that she’s focusing attention on her family, saying she’s “driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness.”

“My decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first and foremost,” the president’s daughter said. “So they will really drive that answer for me.”

Ivanka Trump also reflected on her time in the White House and during the campaign that led up to her father defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, explaining why she chose to work in the White House with her father.

“It’s about being able to deliver for the forgotten men and women that I met over the course of two years as I campaigned around this country. And over the last two and a half years as I’ve traveled to almost every state in this nation. It’s about providing pathways to opportunity,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ivanka Trump was also questioned about her father’s impeachment inquiry and how she felt about it. She hit on some of the same criticisms that her father has leveled at House and Senate Democrats and claimed that the process is historic in the sense that it’s the first “purely partisan” impeachment inquiry.

She pointed out what the president said during a Christmas rally that was held at the same time that the House was voting to pass two articles of impeachment against him.

“He said it didn’t even feel like he was being impeached,” Ivanka Trump said.

In the same interview, she then suggested that her father’s impeachment, which involved several weeks of televised hearings in front of several House committees, served to “energize” the president along with the 63 million Americans who voted for him in 2016.

As CNN reported, it’s somewhat rare for a president’s child to serve as a high-level adviser, however, Ivanka Trump had been at her father’s side for years as an executive in the Trump Organization.