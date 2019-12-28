Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou Twin In PVC Coats For Sultry Photoshoot: ‘2020 Energy’

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are once again twinning on Instagram, and fans can’t get enough of their latest photoshoot.

On Saturday morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star thrilled her 155 million Instagram followers with a double update that saw her posing with her best friend in matching outfits. The gorgeous ladies were all ready for winter and sported long, glossy PVC jackets — with Kylie looking fabulous in a baby blue coat and Stassie rocking a bright orange one. Their garments were complete with cozy fur collars in matching colors, perfect for keeping them warm and stylish in the New Year. The same fur inserts adorned the shiny sleeves of their chic jackets, which fell to the calf and did a spectacular job at showcasing Kylie’s and Stassie’s incredible figures.

The two besties looked phenomenal in their matching coats, oozing elegance and a heavy dose of sex appeal as they cozied up to one another for the eye-catching shots. Snapped against a simple beige background, the stunning socialites brought their best seduction game, striking sultry poses to show off their head-turning outfits. For one thing, the two babes wore their coats unbuttoned from the waist down to show off their chiseled pins. In addition, each of them shot a smoldering look to the camera, staring directly into the lens with an intense gaze and provocatively parted lips.

Their makeup and hairstyle were also on point, and perfectly mirrored each other’s, as the ladies decided to pull their tresses into sleek buns. What’s more, Stassie seemed to be sporting her natural hair color, leaving her platinum blond locks aside for a chestnut brown look that beautifully matched Kylie’s raven mane.

Photographed to the left, the California-born beauty, who is of Greek descent, flaunted her killer body in the lustrous orange coat, which perfectly complemented her flawless tan and glowing complexion. Her jacket was cinched at the waist with a matching belt — as was Kylie’s — accentuating her lithe waistline. The curvy bombshell flaunted her sculpted thigh, slightly tugging at her unbuttoned coat to better show off her leggy assets. The coquettish gesture offered a glimpse of her bold manicure, as Stassie sported flat stiletto nails painted in a soft blue color. The 22-year-old hottie also wore chunky hoop earrings, which added bling to her attire with their silver sparkle.

Meanwhile, Kylie looked regal in her baby blue coat. The makeup mogul also rocked a flat stiletto manicure. Her nails were painted in a luscious emerald green color, in perfect contrast to her light-toned apparel. The gorgeous brunette accessorized with silver stud earrings and a couple of matching statement rings on her fingers. Just like her BFF, the reality TV star also exposed her toned legs and showed off her supple knee as she posed with her hand softly grazing her thigh.

The stunning ladies kept things simple with their glam, only accentuating their features with dark eyeliner and a subtle shimmering eyeshadow. Their makeup also included a touch of blush and a glossy nude lipstick that made their plump lips appear even fuller.

Unsurprisingly, Kylie’s fans were all over the new pics. Shared to Instagram shortly after midnight, the double update garnered more than 4.8 million likes and 29,100-plus comments. In the caption, the KUWTK star made creative use of a pair of heart emoji, one in orange and the other in blue, to mirror the duo’s fantastic outfits.

Stassie employed the exact same emoji when she shared her own version of the shoot earlier today.

“Still got a couple more twin pics in us before the years over,” she wrote on Instagram.

Among the people who commented on Kylie’s post was older sister Kim Kardashian.

“Yesssss,” wrote the KKW Beauty mogul, with 6,204 Instagrammers hitting the “Like” button on her message.

Kylie and Stassie’s friend Yris Palmer also chimed in on the sultry photoshoot, leaving three fire emoji under the scorching post.

However, not everyone was impressed with the ladies’ choice of attire and palette. Some Instagrammers drew a less flattering comparison between their shiny outfits and the similarly-colored evening attire showcased in the 1994 comedy, Dumb and Dumber.

“Why do they remind me of Dumb and Dumber in their orange and baby blue tuxedos?!?” commented one person, adding a couple of laughing-crying emoji.

“Lol I’m sorry but all I can think of is Harry and Lloyd’s suits in dumb and dumber,” penned another follower.