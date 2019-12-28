Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Shares Christmas Photo And Has Hilarious Response To Pregnancy Question

Jeremy, Jinger, and their daughter posed in front of their family Christmas tree.

Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo, and their 1-year-old daughter, Felicity, posed for a sweet family photo on Christmas Day. Some Duggar fans were hopeful that Jinger and Jeremy’s Christmas gift to them would be a baby announcement. However, instead of revealing that Jinger has another bun in the oven, Jeremy jokingly informed one fan that he’s been eating too many baked goods.

On Wednesday, Jeremy shared a photo of his family of three sitting in front of their Christmas tree. Jeremy was rocking a camel-colored blazer, black turtleneck, distressed blue jeans, and festive red socks. He was pictured sitting in a gray armchair that had been placed in front of the tree.

Jinger was perched on the left arm of the chair. For her family photo shoot, she rocked a baggy flannel top featuring a red-and-black buffalo plaid print. Jinger also wore a pair of black skinny jeans and white patterned socks. She styled her long, blond hair with a deep side part, which she secured in place with a large, rectangular barrette.

Felicity matched her mom in a cute flannel dress in the same buffalo plaid print, black leggings, and white socks. She also had a similar barrette in her short, dark blond hair. The adorable tot was sitting next to her father in a tiny rocking chair. A shiny green Mylar balloon was floating beside her on the right.

The family’s Christmas tree was decorated with blue lights and various ornaments. According to Jinger, it was the first live Christmas tree that she and Jeremy have ever had. In a sweet family video, Felicity was shown helping her parents clean up extra ornaments strewn around on the floor after they were finished decorating the tree.

In response to the Vuolo family’s Christmas photo, one of Jeremy’s followers asked if he and Jinger had any baby news to share.

“Are you expecting?” the fan wrote.

Because the question was in response to a photo shared on Jeremy’s Instagram page, he had a little fun with his response.

“I’m not but now I know I need to lay off the Christmas cookies,” the Counting On star quipped.

The fan later deleted the question, but a screenshot of the query and Jeremy’s response to it were shared on the DuggarsSnark subreddit.

Loading...

A few fans reassured Jinger and Jeremy that they don’t need to worry about how many Christmas cookies they eat during the holiday season.

“Beautiful family. Merry Christmas! BTW… Both of y’all can handle eating the cookies. You both look fantastic!!” read one response to Jeremy’s post.

There were a few other questions about the possibility of Jinger and Jeremy’s family growing soon, and one fan’s comment explained why so many of Jeremy’s followers thought that his Christmas photo was going to double as a pregnancy announcement.

“The balloon on the end is throwing everyone off @jingervuolo,” the commenter wrote. “Like you were announcing a pregnancy lol.”