Paramore’s Hayley Williams To Release Solo Music Next Year

Hayley Williams — the lead singer of the punk rock band Paramore — revealed that she will be releasing new music alone next year.

The “Brick by Boring Brick” hitmaker took to Twitter to tell her 5.1 million followers the exciting news.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too,” Williams wrote.

In the note attached to the tweet, she wrote a couple of sentences that were crossed out.

“I’m putting out some music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own,” she continued.

“It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January.”

She wished her fans a Happy New Year and signed it off with her full name.

Williams’ tweet made a big impact on the platform, racking up more than 39,700 retweets, 117,600 likes, and over 750 comments.

NME noted the positive reaction the “That’s What You Get” songstress received.

“Whatever it is, be it Paramore related or not, I am all here for it and I am ecstatic at the fact that you’re inspired to make music again. Thank you for existing,” one user wrote.

“I’M HYPERVENTILATING,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

The publication also recognized that some fans were worried that Paramore was over, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Williams announced that there were no plans for Paramore to release new material as a band. She did state that they have remained friends and have been enjoying adulthood.

Since the trio’s last studio album, After Laughter, Williams has been busy working on her hair dye brand, Good Dye Young.

According to Billboard, Paramore has enjoyed a lot of success over the years. Their self-titled release in 2013 topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. To date, they have achieved three Top 10 albums in the States.

Loading...

While Williams has never released a solo album, she has featured on other artists’ singles over the years.

In 2010, she featured on B.o.B’s “Airplanes,” which topped the U.K. singles chart and peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. Hot 100. It was Williams’ first taste of success as a solo artist and proved to be a big hit.

On YouTube, the music video has been watched an impressive 511 million times.

Since then, the “Ain’t It Fun” rocker has worked with Zedd, New Found Glory, and Chvrches.

Even though Williams didn’t give much more information about her upcoming release, fans haven’t got much longer to wait.