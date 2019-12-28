Vicky Aisha Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Swimsuit

The model sizzled in her risque swimwear.

On Saturday, December 28, Australian model Vicky Aisha drove fans wild by uploading yet another provocative Instagram post.

The snap shows the Instagram model sitting in a hot tub. A potted plant can be seen in the blurred background. She struck a seductive pose by leaning forward and placing one of her hands behind her head. She gazed into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The 28-year-old sizzled in a skimpy, brown swimsuit, that left little to the imagination. Vicky’s cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging one-piece, much to the delight of her audience. Her nipples were also visible in the risque swimwear, causing the photo to push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. In addition, her tiny waist and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The model kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with numerous gold hoop earrings.

The blonde bombshell slicked back her wet hair and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application included brown eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation quipped that while there is some indication that she was cold during the casual photo shoot, the water was actually rather warm.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 22,000 likes. Many of Vicky’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow such a beautiful picture I think this is my favorite shot of you,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“So sexy you are my favorite person on Instagram,” added a different devotee.

“Wow wow the place looks wonderful, you’re an amazingly BEAUTIFUL woman,” wrote another follower.

“I didn’t know that someone could be this beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

This is far from the first time that the tattooed beauty has flaunted her incredible curves on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she showed off her unbelievable body in a strappy pink bodysuit. That post has been liked over 38,000 times since it was shared.