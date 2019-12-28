Tiffany Alberts, Indiana Mom Who Injected Feces Into Son’s IV Bag, Gets Seven Years In Prison

Alberts claimed that she did it because she wanted him moved to a better unit with better care.

An Indiana woman who injected feces into her teenage son’s IV bag while he was undergoing cancer treatment has been sentenced to seven years in prison, CNN reports. Tiffany Alberts was cleared of a more serious charge of attempted murder.

Back in 2016, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Alberts was arrested after hospital staff and police put two and two together and determined that she was deliberately attempting to make her son sicker, if not to kill him outright.

At the time, Alberts’ 15-year-old son was undergoing cancer treatments at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. However, the lad kept turning up with infections that delayed his treatment. At first, the origin of the infections wasn’t known, but further research revealed that the organisms that were infecting the boy originated in human feces.

Suspecting that someone was deliberately contaminating the boy’s IV bags or lines, authorities set up surveillance cameras in the room, and eventually discovered that Alberts was injecting an unknown substance into the boy’s IV bags. That unknown substance would later be revealed to be her son’s own feces, which she kept in a gift bag on the bathroom sink in his room.

At first, she said that she was trying to “flush” the IV line, saying that the medicine “burned” him.

corgaasbeek / Pixabay

Later, however, she admitted that she was trying to make her son sicker so that he could be moved from the intensive care unit and into a different unit at the hospital, where she believed he would receive better care.

The infections forced doctors to stop the boy’s treatment for two months, which decreased his chances of survival and increased the chances that his cancer would not remain in remission, according to The Indianapolis Star.

“[He] could have died from any of the episodes of septic shock and may well from his leukemia due to the prolonged delay in therapy,” said Dr. Veda Ackerman, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine who was treating the boy, via CNN.

Loading...

At the time, she was charged with aggravated battery, child neglect, and attempted murder.

Alberts was convicted of the aggravated battery and neglect counts, but she was cleared of the attempted murder charge.

Michael Leffler, a spokesman with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, says that Alberts has been sentenced to seven years in prison, and will serve an additional five years’ probation after her release.

Alberts’ attorney, James Voyles, declined to comment on the sentence.