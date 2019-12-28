‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Denies Being Homophobic After Criticizing Co-Star: ‘The Truth Is The Girl Bugs Me’

Vicki Gunvalson has been under fire in recent days for making comments about her co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke that appeared to be homophobic. At one point, she was forced to address the comments on live television, but it doesn’t appear to have been enough, because the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to social media once again to deny being homophobic.

Vicki posted a video message on Instagram on Friday, December 27 to address the controversy directly, saying that she has friends in the LGBTQ community.

“I’ve been seeing some things on social media that people are portraying me as homophobic. I’m gonna hit it right on, head on — I am not homophobic,” she said. “I’ve got family members that are gay and lesbian and I’ve got obviously Bravo fans, personal friends. I’m not [homophobic].”

She went on to double down on her comments that she didn’t want to see her co-star making out with people, though she clarified that she didn’t care if it was a woman or a man, her husband or a co-star, that Braunwyn was kissing.

“I just think it’s inappropriate. If she wants to go do that, do that off camera. I don’t really think that we all need to see it,” she said.

She concluded that she simply doesn’t like her co-star and that could be part of the reason that she doesn’t like Braunwyn’s behavior.

“I’m sorry if you all took it any differently than what the truth is. The truth is the girl bugs me, so probably pretty much anything that she does would bug me.”

She concluded by wishing her followers happy holidays and a positive New Year.

The controversy started when Vicki said that she didn’t like to see Braunwyn naked and kissing other people, as Us Magazine reported. Her comments were made on the upcoming reunion episode of the show, a preview of which recently hit the airwaves, resulting in backlash for what people perceived to be homophobic sentiments. Braunwyn was filmed kissing co-star Tamra Judge, something that Vicki called offensive and something children shouldn’t witness.

Vicki also said that she lost clients because it was against their values to see this kind of behavior. Braunwyn fired back that she was behaving as herself and people should accept that.

Vicki also took heat earlier this week for saying that she didn’t understand drag, as The Inquisitr previously reported. In the resulting controversy, she said that her opinion didn’t make her homophobic.