Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

The fitness model looked stunning in her latest Instagram upload.

On Saturday, December 28, fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos show the stunner posing on what appears to be a hotel patio. White lounge chairs and sizable potted plants can be seen in the background. The 28-year-old flaunted her fit figure in a long-sleeved, green and gold mini dress, with mesh paneling from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The figure-hugging ensemble put her incredible curves and long, lean legs on full display. She accessorized the sultry look with a pair of stiletto heels.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves and a deep side part, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, Katelyn sat, perched on beige outdoor furniture. She looked off into the distance, as she leaned to the left and crossed her legs. She altered her position for the following photo by arching her back and planting her feet on the wooden floor. The model tilted her head slightly, as she gazed directly into the camera. The final picture consists of Katelyn striking a powerful pose, standing with her shoulders back and her hands on her hips.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova. She also implied that the dress would be appropriate for a dinner date and proceeded to ask her followers the names of their favorite restaurants. In addition, Katelyn implored fans to let her know which of the three photos they prefered.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s admirers were also quick to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Wow you look amazing in that outfit!” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You are so beautiful, this dress is made for you,” added a different devotee.

“That looks great on you. But, then again, everything looks great on you. I do like the green on you,” said another commenter.

“You are absolutely a beautiful young lady,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, Katelyn is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading provocative photos, in which she wore a revealing, white crocheted bikini. That post has been liked over 64,000 times since it was shared.