Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Toned Physique In Tiny Bikini

Fitness model Jen Selter shared a sizzling snap of herself in a tiny bikini with her 12.8 million Instagram followers. Though her toned physique was on full display in the shot, she also took the opportunity to give her followers a motivational pep talk after the holiday season.

In the picture, Jen sat at a table in a white patio area. She perched on a white chair with a chestnut wood frame, and the table in front of her was filled with tasty-looking dishes. A sliver of blue water was visible in the background of the snap, but Jen’s eyes were focused on the food in front of her.

She sipped what appeared to be an iced coffee and had a huge smile on her face. Jen rocked a simple triangle-style bikini top and a pair of bikini bottoms. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs and showcasing her toned derriere. Though her body was angled slightly, fans could still see the definition in her chiseled stomach. Jen had a large white towel wrapped around her brunette locks in the casual shot.

In the long caption of the post, Jen shared her thoughts on indulging and balance, and filled her followers in on the fact that even she sometimes treats herself. As Jen said in the caption, “there’s not a single person who doesn’t slip up in his or her fitness journey.”

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy and motivational post, and the post received over 155,700 likes within just 18 hours. Many of Jen’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post, or simply to praise Jen’s enviable physique.

“Such an inspiration! Very well said. Btw, YOU are perfect,” one fan commented.

Jen didn’t include a geotag that specified her location, but one fan apparently recognized the background of the shot and said, “Santorini Astra Suites. We were just there! The most magical place on earth. Enjoy.”

Another fan responded to Jen’s caption, and said “this is the best thing I’ve read this morning! It makes me feel so much better about myself. Thinking of as rewarding myself and not feeling guilty about it.”

“Great bikini.. love this one,” one follower added.

While she often posts pictures in which she dons figure-hugging workout attire, Jen also spends a lot of her time in skimpy swimwear. Her followers love seeing her sculpted physique in barely-there bikinis, and she indulges them by sharing plenty of posts that flaunt her figure. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a short video in which she rocked a tiny gold bikini.