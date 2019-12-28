Kaia Gerber’s Parents Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Spotted Freaking Out Outside Of Her NYC Apartment

The supermodel's parents were photographed having an animated and 'intense conversation.'

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were photographed having an intense conversation outside of their daughter Kaia Gerber‘s New York City apartment. The celebrity pair were overheard discussing an encounter Gerber seemingly had with 18-year-old Kaia’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and the protective dad appeared to be freaking out a bit, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Photos published by the celebrity site show Crawford, 53, looking visibly upset as her husband rehashed the conversation he had with someone inside of his daughter’s SoHo pad. The site reports that Rande may have been in Kaia’s apartment and then came outside to tell Cindy what happened with the person in question, who is presumed to be Davidson.

An eyewitness told Dailymail.com that Gerber said the person in Kaia’s apartment had “scratched eyes” and was “freaking out,” but based on the published pics, an animated Gerber was also freaking out and waving his hands around as he described the encounter to his famous wife.

The source said Gerber told Crawford that the talk inside the apartment “wasn’t good.”

“He’s got scratched out eyes. His face was like scared as if someone or a camera was on him,” Gerber allegedly said. “You know he’s, his eyes are very… and he’s like freaking out. ‘How in the hell can he… be away… he needs help, my God that’s crazy… private rehab, ummm, like in an hour.”

Geber later noted, “I mean he loves her” when talking about Kaia, and then pointed out that Davidson was nearby. Davidson reportedly exited Kaia’s apartment and hopped into a Lincoln SUV after the Gerbers were spotted in the tense conversation, and Kaia returned home alone later that evening.

The concerning incident comes less than one week after Davidson ranted on Saturday Night Live about how people have a problem with him dating famous women. He also joked about an upcoming “vacation” he would be going on that sounded more like a rehab stay. Davidson has been vocal about his past drug abuse and mental health issues.

In a Weekend Update segment on last week’s SNL, Davidson, who was first spotted getting cozy with Kaia in October, joked, “I’m going on a little ‘vacation.’ The kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces. And you have roommates, but it still costs like $100,000.”

In addition to supermodel Kaia Gerber, Davidson’s star-studded dating history includes Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and comedian Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie.