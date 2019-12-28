Hilde Osland Sizzles In Tight Ripped Jeans For A Smoking Hot Instagram Update

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with a massive update that featured five snaps in which she looked smoking hot. The Australian stunner spent some time outdoors in Perth, Australia, where she took the opportunity to capture a few pictures for her eager fans.

Hilde sizzled in a pair of high-waisted, light-wash jeans that clung to her curves. The jeans were distressed and both legs had large rips in them which exposed Hilde’s toned, bronzed thighs. She paired the pants with a gray crop top that dipped low in the front, revealing some cleavage, and had knot details along the chest. The tight fit of the top accentuated Hilde’s hourglass physique, and a sliver of her toned stomach was on display. The beauty’s long blond locks were down and she rocked a natural makeup look with long lashes and peach lips.

In the second snap, Hilde strutted her stuff towards the camera, putting her arms behind her back as she smiled and showcased her body. The distant angle showed off her shoes, which added a few extra inches of height to her petite frame.

Hilde showcased her derriere in the third snap, in which she turned around slightly to give the camera another view. She walked away from the camera in the fourth snap, showing off her sky-high heels and long blond locks.

In the fifth and final picture in the Instagram update, Hilde stared at the camera as a few strands of her blond locks blew across her face. Her cleavage was on full display, and her bronzed skin looked stunning. She posed outdoors and the natural sunlight gave the pictures gorgeous lighting.

Hilde’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot Instagram update, and the post received over 57,400 like within just two hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post, which was an advertisement for the online retailer Fashion Nova.

“Just incredible!” one fan commented.

“Always so beautiful,” another follower added.

One follower couldn’t get enough of the blond beauty, and said “Sweetheart, you are so far beyond beautiful it’s crazy. Good gracious Hilde.”

Yet another fan called Hilde “my future wife.”

The blond bombshell took the opportunity to give her fans a seasonal message in the caption of the post, and she has shared several festive updates over the past week or so. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde donned a tight, white bodysuit and reindeer antlers as she posed by a Christmas tree.