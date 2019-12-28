Noah Cyrus Poses In Sheer Lace Panties & Neon Green Shirt For Racy New Photos

Noah Cyrus wasn’t shy about showing off her curves as she donned a pair of neon green panties for a recent Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Friday.

In the racy snapshots, Noah wears a pair of sheer lace underwear and a matching neon t-shirt. The first photo featured Miley Cyrus’ youngest sister laying on the floor as she shows off her flat tummy, toned abs, and curvy hips in the panties.

Noah had her long, dark hair pulled back as strands hung in her face while she stared at something off camera. She rocked a bright red polish on her fingernails and showcased the many tattoos on her arms and hand in the shot.

The second photo didn’t show Noah’s face, but did give fans a a peek at her body while she pulled up her shirt and covered her bare chest with her hands.

The third photograph featured Noah sitting on a black leather chair in front of a Christmas tree as she pulled up her top yet again and placed her hand on her toned tummy. Her eyes were closed and her knees were bent.

The singer seemed to go for a minimal makeup look in the shots, sporting sculpted eyebrows, a fresh face, and nude lips. In the caption of the post, she only shared three green-faced emoji.

However, Noah’s over 5.5 million followers couldn’t get enough of the bizarre photos, and showed their love for the upload by clicking the like button over 489,000 times while leaving more than 2,200 comments within the first 24 hours after the photos went live on the network.

“I remember being your age with that flat tummy. Enjoy it,” one of Noah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I love that green color,” another adoring fan commented.

“Baby looking good in green,” a third person remarked.

“You look so comfortable in your skin that’s so beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed over the singer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah got the pulses of her followers racing just hours before her neon underwear photos when she posed in some fishnet stockings and some red PVC bottoms.

Noah stood in front of a red background as she paired the stockings with a black crop top. She posted with her face turned away from the camera and her middle finger in her mouth while revealing that the photo represented her “energy” moving into the new year.

That photo was also a hit among Noah Cyrus’ fans, and has garnered over 368,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments to date for the singer.