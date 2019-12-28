Stylish ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Her Weight Loss Secret

Fans love following stylish Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska for her awesome fashion updates. On Friday, though, the mom-of-three took to her Instagram page to share a different kind of update. Rather than showing off some more awesome outfits, Chelsea shared with her followers her weight loss secret.

Chelsea shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of distressed jeans and a red jacket over her t-shirt. She wore her signature red hair down and with some curls. She is sitting with her Profile coach who is going over the plan with her.

With the photo, she shared her secret to weight loss writing, “Getting ready to start 2020 off right! This is the hardest time of year to stay on track. That’s what I love so much about Profile – you don’t have to do it alone. You have a coach that helps you make a plan and stick to it! This is my coach Jill– couldn’t do it without you Jill!!”

Chelsea also included a discount code that her followers could use in case they wanted to sign up and try the plan that the Teen Mom 2 star has been using.

This isn’t the first time, though, that Chelsea has opened up about using the Profile plan. Back in October, she shared a photo of herself enjoying some plan approved ice cream. She also shared some of her favorite shakes from the plan including a Chocolate Brownie flavor.

The recent photo that Chelsea shared to her Instagram account had been liked over 38,000 times by Chelsea’s more than 5 million followers. Plenty of her fans left comments on the photo, too.

“You’re looking great!!” one follower commented to which Chelsea replied, “thank you!!”

Another follower wrote, “You look amazing.”

One fan commented on Chelsea’s hair writing, “Your hair is gorgeous girl!!”

While followers may appreciate that Chelsea shared how she manages to lose weight after having three kids, she has also shared with her followers her hair care secrets. As the comments on her latest photo show, no matter what Chelsea is posting about, her hair always stands out. She recently took to her Instagram stories to share what hair care products she uses to get her hair looking so shiny. She also shared with her followers the hair styling tools that she uses to achieve her looks. Not only that, but she even dishes on what she uses to get her gorgeous red hue.