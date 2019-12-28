Halle Berry Meditates As She Prepares For A New Year In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Halle Berry is revealing her love for meditation in her brand new Instagram update, which was published to her account on Friday.

In the photo, Halle looked calm and peaceful as she sat on a rug with her legs crossed in front of her. She rested her arms on her knees and closed her eyes as she meditated.

The Oscar-winning actress had her long hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that brushed over her shoulders. She also appeared to rock a natural makeup look, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eyeshadow, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips.

Halle wore a long, tie-dyed dress with a low-cut neckline that flaunted a bit of her cleavage underneath. She went barefoot for the meditation session and accessorized with white polish on her toes and fingernails.

In the caption of the snap, the actress revealed that she felt good about the goals she set and achieved for 2019, and admitted that she’s ready to do the same in 2020.

Halle encouraged her fans to set their own intentions for the new year, and confessed that meditation for a small amount of time each day has helped her stay focused on her goals. She then asked her followers to tell her what their own intentions for 2020 are.

Of course, Halle’s nearly 6 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button over 174,000 times while leaving more than 1,700 comments.

“Keep piercing paradigms and expanding possibilities for those that see your fearlessness. Happy new year Halle. Hats off!” one of the actress’ Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Halle has found her center over the last few years! Can’t wait to get there!” another adoring fan stated.

“ENJOY. You are lovely and source of inspiration! Thanks for sharing,” a third comment read.

“Dear Halle! Thank you for the inspiration! I started back at the gym last week. My goal is to stay fit and toned, like you. You look awesome!” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halle inspired fans earlier this month as well when she shared a photo of herself in the gym showing off her rock-hard body.

In the picture, Halle wore her hair in long braids and rocked a pair of skintight leggings with a cropped tank top, while fitness equipment can be seen in the background.

Halle Berry’s fans fell in love with that snap as well, as it has earned over 130,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments to date.