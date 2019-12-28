Criss Angel Shares Heartbreaking Update About Son Johnny’s Chemotherapy Treatment For Leukemia

'We WILL get through this,' he wrote.

Criss Angel and his partner, Shaunyl Benson, both took to Instagram this week to share photos and updates of their son, Johnny, as he endures chemotherapy, Yahoo Entertainment reports. The five-year-old boy had been treated for leukemia before, and it went into remission, but it’s returned, the family says.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, in early December Criss announced that Johnny Christopher, who had been diagnosed with leukemia earlier in his life but had battled it back, is now dealing with the childhood cancer again. Angel posted at the time that his son would be returning to the hospital for chemotherapy again.

Now, Angel, as well as Johnny’s mother, are both using social media to share just how devastating enduring chemotherapy can be on the patient and on the patient’s family, especially when the patient is a young child.

On Thursday, the day after Christmas Day, Johnny and his family went to an undisclosed hospital. From there, Angel posted a photo of himself lying in the same hospital bed as his son, trying valiantly to comfort the lad, who looks visibly distressed. Angel even admitted that he and his family knew that they were all in for “a long day.”

In another Instagram post, Criss showed a closeup shot of Johnny. The young boy, hooked up to various machines, looked even sadder and more afraid. But Criss posted an encouraging caption on the photo, vowing that the family will get through it. However, it appears that he has since deleted the photo.

Earlier in the month, Criss posted a similar photo of Johnny at the hospital, hooked up to machines, but at the same time trying to enjoy himself as best he could.

Johnny’s mother, for her part, also used social media to talk to other parents about the experience of being a parent to a child with cancer.

“Today he doesn’t even want to smile because the medications make him sad and angry. Instead of planning our next year at school, we are planning our next hospital stay,” she said.

She also shared some statistics about childhood cancer.

“Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. 1 in 5 of those children will not make it,” she added.

The type of leukemia Johnny has, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is actually quite treatable, as far as cancers go, according to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. The cancer has a 90 percent survival rate after ten years, the hospital says.