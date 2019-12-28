Australian Model Olivia Mathers Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Strappy Silver Bikini

Olivia Mathers is gearing up for her birthday in one of her favorite ensembles — a bikini.

On Friday, the Australian model showed off her “birthday eve mood” with a new Instagram photo that was an instant hit with her 566,000 followers on the social media platform. In the photo, the now-23-year-old was seen posing for the camera against a light green wall looking as excited as ever to be celebrating another year around the sun.

The birthday girl looked absolutely stunning in a sexy bikini from Oh Polly Swim that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece boasted a shiny silver color that popped against her deep, all-over tan, and a scandalous design that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The set included a unique wrap top with triangle-shaped cups and a deep neck that displayed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment featured extra long ties as well, which wrapped around the babe’s chiseled abs numerous times to draw attention to her flat midsection and slender frame.

Upping the ante of Olivia’s birthday-eve look was her swimwear’s matching bikini bottoms, which did way more showing than covering up. Fans were treated to an ample glance at the stunner’s long, toned legs thanks to the number’s daringly high-cut design that also flashed a look at her killer curves. Its thin waistband was tied in dainty bows, which she pulled up even higher on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist.

Olivia kept her accessories simple and only added a pair of silver hoop earrings and a large statement ring for just the right amount of bling. She wore her dirty blond hair up in messy space buns that gave her look a fun, flirty vibe. As for her beauty, Olivia opted for a simple makeup look that included a light red lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop as she cheekily stuck her tongue out at the camera.

Fans were far from shy about showing the birthday girl some love for her new Instagram upload. The post has earned over 29,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Olivia’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow oh wow what perfection,” one person wrote.

Another called Olivia “a beauty with an amazing body.”

“You are beautiful,” commented a third.

Other fans took the chance to wish the model a happy early birthday.

Olivia often dazzles her fans with her impressive figure on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her lounging on the beach in a strapless yellow one-piece that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. The barely-there look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the snap over 24,000 likes.