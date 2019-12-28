WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Reportedly Got Married Before Christmas

According to Wrestling Inc, Luke Gallows is the latest WWE superstar to officially tie the knot with his significant other. The O.C. member reportedly married his fiancee Bethany Nobliski on December 22, though the couple appears to be keeping their big news close to the vest for now.

The report notes that the pair have been dating for a while and got engaged back in November, which was revealed courtesy of a post on Nobliski’s Facebook page. However, over the past week she has changed her last name to Hankinson on her social media profiles, which is Gallows’ real surname.

The Wrestling Inc article also reports that her father “gave her away on 12/22” and walked her down the aisle. Her social media profiles now officially list her as married as well. It’s also worth noting that the wedding happened on the same day as Gallows’ birthday, which must have made the celebration even more special for the newlyweds.

Journalist Matt Boone also confirmed the news by sharing a picture of the happy couple on his Twitter account. The photo shows the pair kissing in what looks like a wedding ceremony, as Bethany is holding a bouquet of flowers in her right hand.

The couple didn’t wait long to get married following the news of their engagement. The date of the event, coupled with the pair remaining tight-lipped about it for now, suggests that the ceremony was a lowkey affair that they wanted to keep private. Furthermore, the couple undoubtedly had to take advantage of available dates, as the WWE schedule means that Gallows doesn’t have a lot of time off.

At the time of this writing, none of Gallows’ fellow WWE superstars have publicly congratulated the couple on their big news. Perhaps they chose to respect their wish for privacy and keep their sentiments off social media for the time being. However, now that the news is being widely reported, more superstars might express their delight for the happy couple.

This marriage also marks the latest one involving a former Bullet Club member. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Finn Balor and Veronica Rodriguez took to the jungle and sealed the deal in an intimate ceremony. Given that Balor and Gallows are both in the public eye, it’s understandable why they chose to keep their big days out of the spotlight.

AJ Styles and Karl Anderson have also been married for a while now. Now that Gallows and Balor have taken the leap, the four long-time friends are officially off the market.