Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Slays In A Yellow String Bikini

The lingerie model showed some skin in her skimpy bikini at the beach.

Lorena Rae proudly showed off her model body in hot new beach photos shared to Instagram this week. The Victoria’s Secret model wowed as she slipped into a two-piece from the swimwear brand Solid & Striped, which perfectly showed off all her hard work in the gym. The beauty showed off her undeniable natural beauty in the upload, which the account posted online on December 27, that was made up of two sizzling bikini shots.

The first snap in the multi-upload was an up-close look at Lorena as she hit the beach in her sunny two-piece. The 25-year-old German supermodel, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway last year, showed off her megawatt smile as she posed in front of the ocean.

The star had her hair wet as if she’d taken a trip in the ocean and swept her long locks over to the side. She kept her makeup to a minimum for a stunning natural look.

As for the bikini the beauty modeled, she revealed plenty of skin in the two-piece which was a dark yellow color and perfectly showcased all her hard work in the gym.

The first snap gave fans a good look at the triangle bikini top, which plunged all the way down to a string that stretched across her chest with two more strings that tied around her neck.

Fans got a better look at the bikini bottoms in the second snap of the two-photo upload.

There, the account’s followers got to see her flat and toned torso as well as her long, lean legs as she showed off the bottoms. The string briefs were made up of a tiny piece of material that was kept together by two sets of strings which she tied into a bow on both of her hips.

In that beach shot, Lorena looked directly at the camera as she showed off a pretty coy smile.

She posed alongside a hunky unnamed model, who was shirtless and wearing a pair of swim shorts in the same dark yellow color, and had her left arm resting on his back and her right hand on her waist.

The snaps were actually posted online to promote Solid & Striped’s post-Christmas Boxing Day sale.

Loading...

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their praise for Lorena, with many leaving heart eye emoji and heart emoji on the post.

This isn’t the first time Lorena has stripped down to her swimwear to pose in swim pieces from Solid & striped, though.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, another gorgeous photo of the supermodel showed her as she got down on her knees and posed in a red bikini from the brand during another trip to the beach.