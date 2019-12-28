Candice Swanepoel Slays In A Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini In A Risqué Pose

Candice showed plenty of skin as she slipped into a leopard-print bikini and struck a revealing pose.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel rocked a seriously risqué pose as she sported a leopard-print bikini in a sizzling new shot posted to Instagram this week. The blond beauty risked what could have been a potentially pretty serious wardrobe malfunction as she modeled the two-piece from her own swimwear line, called Tropic of C, as she posed while sitting on a chair with her legs apart.

Candice stunned in the new snap, which was shared online on December 27, as she risked exposing a little too much to the camera with her risqué spread out pose. The beauty had her right leg out to the side and her foot on the floor, while her other was placed over the side of the chair arm.

The star only just covered her modesty with her leopard-print bikini bottoms, which were high-waisted and stretched up past her bellybutton to show off her slim waist.

She paired those with a plunging bikini top in the same animal-print. The top appeared to be a balconette-style design which showed off plenty of her décolletage and her all-over tan.

On her feet, Candice rocked a pair of flat brown sandals with black laces that wrapped around both of her ankles.

The South African supermodel was sat on a fold-up chair for the shoot, which was pretty low to the ground.

She also had her long blond hair tied up into what appeared to be a messy bun for the shoot, with some strands of hair down to frame her gorgeous face as she gave the camera a very sultry look.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that Candice wore the South Pacific bikini in the Mama Africa print. The account also revealed that it was working with new brands that “focus on sustainability and social good,” as the model has often shared how important it is for her that her swimwear is sustainable.

The sizzling shot has received thousands of likes, while many took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One commenter called the lingerie model “stunning.”

Another wrote, “Amazingly beautiful and gorgeous.”

Others congratulated Candice and her brand on their work with the new brands. “Congratulations! Your hard work is paying off! Lots of love,” one person said.

Candice often proudly shows off bikinis and swimsuits from her line on social media and is often spotted modeling different pieces from her collection.

One recent photo showed the star in a pretty tiny snakeskin swimsuit that plunged pretty low to show off plenty of the supermodel’s flawless and fit body.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr reported that she flashed her toned booty in a skimpy string bikini in another snap shared to social media.