Tori Spelling Poses For Stunning Selfie With Dean McDermott’s Ex-Wife As They Celebrate Holidays Together

The 'BH90210' star has started a family holiday tradition with a surprising new friend.

Tori Spelling ended 2019 with a photo fans never thought they would see. The BH90210 star posed for a surprising selfie with husband Dean McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, as they spent the holidays together.

In the photo, Tori has her arms around Mary Jo as she leans her chin on her shoulder. Tori’s playful holiday manicure is on full display in the shot as she wraps her arms around her unlikely friend, who is dressed in a plaid jacket with tasteful gold jewelry. The two women smile as they cozy up together during a holiday celebration at Amici Brentwood, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

In the caption to the photo, Tori, 46, admitted she never thought she’d take a pic like this with Mary Jo, who is the mother of Dean’s eldest son, Jack. Tori wrote that while “society” says she and Mary Jo can’t be friends, she “truly” enjoys her new friendship with her husband’s ex after years of bad blood. The actress and reality star added that the blended family has started a new tradition of spending the holidays together. Tori tagged Dean and Mary Jo in the pic as she named all of their kids: Jack, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, Beau, and Mary Jo’s daughter, Lola.

Tori’s fans took to the comments section of the post to remark on the “amazing” new photo.

“I’m happy for you and your family,” one Instagram fan wrote. “What a great end to 2019.”

“This is beautiful!” another wrote. “It is wonderful that your children get to see the love you can all share.”

“Great for the both of you, and more importantly, the entire family!” a third fan added.

Mary Jo also posted the photo to Instagram, complete with the hashtags #fun, #blendedfamily, #new, #tradition, #whothef*ckknew.

Fans of the former Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood stars know that Tori and Mary Jo had years of animosity between them. Mary Jo, who was married to Dean for 12 years before he cheated on her with Tori after meeting the Hollywood star on a movie set, even wrote an essay about Dean’s betrayal for the book The Other Woman. She also publicly battled Dean over child support for their son.

But earlier this year, the trio turned a corner. In October, Mary Jo appeared as a guest on Dean’s podcast Daddy Issues With Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris to reveal that she bonded with Tori at Jack’s 21st birthday party, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Mary Jo explained that it was Tori who made an effort to talk to her with a “whole new level of love.” The two women ultimately talked for four hours and decided to make amends after more than a decade of drama.