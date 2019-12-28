Ireland Baldwin Flashes Major Sideboob In Latest Instagram Photo

Ireland Baldwin shared a stunning new Instagram snapshot today with her followers. She was spotted in a sexy tailored suit set that flaunts major sideboob.

The photo seemed like a paparazzi shot where the model can be seen walking down the road with a Jimmy Choo shopping bag in her arm while talking to someone on the phone. She was looking straight into the camera.

The lens captured Ireland in a sideways shot, and as mentioned she was wearing a sexy tailored suit, which had a deep V cut in the middle that flaunted her perky breasts. The black blazer hugged her body like a glove. She paired the blazer with a matching black pair of shorts that were made by the same fabric. Although the photo only showed her upper body and part of her thighs, the model’s incredibly long legs were possibly on full display on that day.

Ireland sported a full makeup look that included groomed eyebrows that were filled in, smokey eyeshadow with black eyeliner around her eyes, thick mascara, light contour, and blush, as well as a pink lipstick on her lips.

The 24-year-old model wore her blonde tresses up, seemingly done by a hairstylist as it looked so sleek and expertly done. As most stars in the red carpet do when wearing a tailored suit, Ireland also did not wear any accessories with her ensemble.

In the caption of the photo Ireland asked her stylist, Nola Singer, who she tagged in the photo, if she wants to do more styling in 2020, followed by a champagne emoji.

The latest Instagram share was a huge hit as it amassed more than 12,000 likes and almost 200 comments — a number that continues to grow. Her friends and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to let the model know how beautiful she looked. While other fans dropped either a fire or a heart emoji, or a combination of both.

“Important calls require important shoes,” a friend commented.

“Stunning as always,” a fan wrote.

“Gorgeous just like both of her parents,” a third Instagram user added.

The model’s mom Kim Basinger also joined in the fun as she wrote two comments on her daughter’s post.

“So beautiful!!!!!!!!” the Fifty Shades Darker actress said proudly.

While the actress agreed on the model’s caption, she also jokingly mentioned Ireland’s sideboob display saying, “Boobs…… wanting a peek out…….????”

It is also important to mention that on December 18, Ireland teased her fans with another sizzling snapshot. The model wore a skimpy red bikini while on vacation in Hawaii.