‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, December 27: Zoe Asks Thomas If He’s Really Interested In Her

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, December 27 features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) who confronted Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about his plans. She felt that Thomas was dangerous, per She Knows Soaps. Liam said that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) wanted to show her loyalty to them by spying on Thomas Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Brooke still felt that Thomas was manipulating them all. She encouraged Liam to act quickly because Thomas often used time to his advantage.

In the design office, Thomas was distracted by Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) beauty. He then tried to hold her hand over the pencil that she was holding. As reported by The Inquisitr, Hope immediately jumped back and called Thomas out. She wanted to know what he was trying to do and wouldn’t allow him to touch her. Thomas tried to placate her by saying that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) had taught him to make adjustments to the design.

Just then, Zoe entered the room. She wanted to talk to Thomas. The designer kissed her and said that he was almost finished with Hope. While Zoe waited outside the office, Thomas asked Hope to look after Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) for the night. He claimed to have special plans for him and Zoe for the evening. Hope agreed to look after the little boy.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope freaks out when Thomas makes an inappropriate gesture while they are designing.

In Steffy’s office, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Steffy were hard at work. Sally couldn’t believe that Hope had agreed to work with Thomas. Talk turned to Liam. Steffy felt that Liam had also suffered yet nobody had been taking note of his pain. Sally deduced that Steffy still cared about her ex. Steffy opined that Liam would protect Hope and do whatever it takes to keep her safe.

Later, Steffy met up with Hope in an office. Hope told Steffy that Zoe and Thomas would go on a date that evening. It also seemed as if they would be spending the night together. Hope admitted that she felt relieved that Thomas was moving on.

At Forrester Creations, Zoe was overwhelmed by the mansion. Thomas and Zoe kissed in the romantic setting. She then told Thomas that she was grateful for the second chance she had at Forrester Creations. She was also glad to be there with him that evening. Zoe then pointedly asked Thomas if he was really interested in her or if he was just trying to get over Hope.