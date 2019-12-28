‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, December 26: Brooke Discussed Merits Of Plan With Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, December 26 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who was stunned to hear his brother’s news. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) told him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was now working on the Hope For The Future line because Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) didn’t have another designer she could ask. He also heard that Thomas and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) were now supposedly seeing each other. Of course, Wyatt also knows that Zoe is spying on Thomas on their behalf, per She Knows Soaps.

At Forrester Creations, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) their plan to discover the truth. Both Steffy and Brooke agreed that they needed to know what was going on with Thomas. Talk turned to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Brooke admitted that her husband wanted her to forgive Thomas, but she couldn’t get over what he had done to Hope. In fact, she wanted to protect her daughter from Thomas and make sure that he could never hurt her again.

In the design office, Thomas told Hope that he was a changed man. He then proceeded to show her the designs. Hope was pleased by his sketches. In the background, Zoe watched the two of them working together, and frowned. Before she left the room, Thomas asked her out on a date. Zoe accepted and they kissed. Hope watched their exchange awkwardly.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally confides to Steffy that she cannot lose the fashion show down to Thomas and Hope. pic.twitter.com/pI2oBULdpI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 26, 2019

Later, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Steffy discussed the Intimates line. Sally admitted that she didn’t want to lose to Thomas and Hope. Steffy echoed the sentiment.

Thomas entered Hope’s office with Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The little boy was delighted to see Hope and Thomas working together, even though they still did not live together. Hope and Thomas reassured Douglas that they would always be a family. Hope hugged Douglas while Thomas watched on.

Loading...

As reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke confronted Liam. She wasn’t happy that he and Steffy had hatched a plan without her. She also debated the merits of their plan to use Zoe as their “eyes and ears.” Brooke also admitted that she was scared for Hope’s sake. She still felt that Thomas was dangerous. However, Liam had faith in Zoe. Brooke was sure that Thomas had a hidden agenda and that he always seemed to be one step ahead of them. They then reminisced about the day that Thomas almost kidnapped Hope with the helicopter. Brooke was concerned about her daughter’s safety now that Thomas and Hope were working together.