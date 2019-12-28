DreamDoll Rocks A Feathered Neon Yellow Bra & Skirt On Instagram

DreamDoll posted an eye-catching new Instagram photo to her page today. She was spotted in a neon yellow ensemble with feathered accents. It consisted of a bra and a matching miniskirt.

The rapper stood in front of a blank wall for the shot. She tilted her head slightly to the side and raised her hand to her cheek. DreamDoll gave a hint of a smile with her lips closed. She infused another pop of color with her manicure, which was hot pink. In addition, her inner arm and wrist tattoos peeked through in the shot.

Her bra had halter-style straps. The front bottom of her chest was decorated with matching wispy feathers. Her miniskirt had a high waistline with the same feathered accent along the hem. The skirt was also made of a somewhat see-through fabric, and featured three faint horizontal stripes. Thanks to the sheer nature of the piece, the outline of the stunner’s lingerie bottoms could be seen. It looked like a thong with light-colored straps.

DreamDoll wore her hair down in a middle part. Her short locks fell on her shoulders. She sported a sparkling hair clip on the left side of her hair, which read “Boss” in all-caps. Moreover, she sported long, dark lashes and a dusting of light eyeshadow under her brows. Her cheeks glowed, and her mouth shimmered with her lipstick application. She accessorized with a necklace with a charm of a nude woman.

Many of her fans headed to the comments section to express their compliments.

“Dream always bless my timeline,” wrote an admirer.

“Dream so dreamyyyyyyyy,” declared a follower.

“You need your own boutique.. I love the way you dress,” expressed a fan.

“We need music dream,” said a fourth Instagram user.

The outfit that the bombshell wore was from Promote Plush. They are selling the ensemble as a set for $48. It comes in neon yellow or black. The skirt, interestingly, comes with a thong sewn in.

It is worth noting that DreamDoll shared another update this month where she rocked a bikini top. In that post, she wore a Fendi two-piece under a fur coat. The swimsuit was made of a shimmery brown fabric and it had silver straps. The fur coat was easily understandable considering that the tree behind her had a dusting of snow on it. The rapper gave a fierce look in the first of five pictures in the set.