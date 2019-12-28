‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Ashley Celebrates With The Abbotts

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, December 27, brings Fenmore Baldwin back to Genoa City, to Michael and Lauren’s delight. Plus, the Abbotts carol with Dina, Billy makes plans with Amanda, and Ashley returns.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) caught up since the former returned for the holiday. Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) finished his work, and he tried to make plans with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). However, Jack (Peter Bergman) showed up and insisted that Billy come to dinner with the Abbott family at Society. He agreed to do the family thing and decided to try to meet Amanda later for cards.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Lola (Sasha Calle) prepare for the Abbott dinner at Society. Then, Kyle (Michael Mealor) showed up, and he and Lola discussed Theo (Tyler Johnson) again. Lola noted that Theo is alone for the holiday, and she knew that detail because she’d been exchanging texts with him.

At Crimson Lights, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) felt sad about not seeing Fen (Zach Tinker) for Christmas, and then Fen shocked his parents by showing up unannounced. They hugged, and Fen asked his parents for their forgiveness since he let them down. Later, Fen gave Lauren and Michael a compass for Christmas since they helped him find his way.

The Abbott family gathered at Society. Billy arrived slightly late, telling a joke when he entered. Michael and Lauren came with Fen, and Lauren and Ashley caught up about Ash’s life in Paris. Fen gave Lola and Kyle his congratulations on their marriage, and Jack and Michael stepped away from the group for a bit. Billy congratulated Fen for completing rehab, and Fen noted that he couldn’t trust himself anymore, which Billy seemed to understand.

As dinner ended, Traci gifted everybody a copy of her novel about the Abbott family history. Abby and Ashley talked a bit about Chance (Donny Boaz), and Abby told her mom that Chance is in California with Nina for the holiday.

Kyle and Lola went home, where he took off his shirt. The newlyweds exchanged gifts after a joke about last year’s disaster. Kyle gave Lola a Best Resturants book with a voucher to travel to the one of her choice. Lola gave Kyle a framed photo of a cabin which included their star in the sky. She booked the cabin.

Finally, Jack, Ashley, and Traci gathered with Dina (Marla Adams) at home beside the Christmas tree. They sang together, and Dina remembered the words.