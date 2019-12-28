Christie Brinkley Slays In Black Swimsuit At 65-Years-Old On Instagram

Christie Brinkley shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today. The 65-year-old proved that age is no thing with a series of five images. She was seen posing in a black swimsuit at the beach.

The photos were taken from a higher vantage point by her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook. Sailor was seemingly far from her mom, as she utilized the zoom to capture some of the shots. One thing that was consistent across the set was that Christie seemed to be having a blast. She sat on a tan rock formation with blue ocean waters rolling in.

The swimsuit was a one-piece with a classic cut. It had thin straps and a relaxed neckline. The model wore her hair down and brushed behind her back. At first glance, she closely resembled her daughter.

In the first shot, Christie kicked her left leg into the air. She was seemingly caught mid-laugh. The next photo showed the stunner propping up her knee. She closed her eyes and tilted her head to the left. Another image from later on in the series showed the blonde sitting up and looking at the camera.

There were also two more zoomed-in pictures. One showed her leaning forward slightly with her foot resting on the side of the rock formation. Another was a small variation, with an even closer look at the bombshell and her wide smile.

Fans left their compliments for Christie in the comments section.

“You look beautiful and you’re in such amazing shape!” raved an admirer.

“The most beautiful and wonderful woman ever. How’s that?” complimented a follower.

Loading...

“Still the most beautiful S.I. Cover ever and you could still grace it today,” declared a fan.

Speaking of which, the bombshell most recently posed for Sports Illustrated recently in 2017.

“I adore you and your energy. My girls and I are so close just like@you are with yours. I think you are so gorgeous you are my beauty icon,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the model shared another update last summer where she showed off her fit physique in a swimsuit. Christie took a selfie while sporting a white one-piece. She cinched her waist with a red, white, and blue belt with a circular buckle. She wore a flowing coverup shirt on top, which had vertical red and white stripes. The beauty wore her hair down in front of her right shoulder and smiled for the photo.