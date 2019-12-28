Adrienne Maloof’s Ex-Husband Paul Nassif Reveals If ‘RHOBH’ Caused Their Divorce Before Her Season 10 Return

Adrienne Maloof filmed for 'RHOBH' Season 10 weeks ago.

Adrienne Maloof‘s ex-husband, Paul Nassif, is opening up about their split and the way in which reality television can impact marriages.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, the Botched cast member and plastic surgeon noted that when it comes to exposing one’s relationship to the cameras, pre-existing cracks can lead to major issues.

“If you already have some cracks, it makes the cracks a little deeper, maybe. — That might be the way to look at it,” he explained.

Maloof and Nassif share three kids, including Gavin, 16, and twins Christian and Colin, 14, and called it quits on their marriage in 2012, around the time that Maloof quit appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans will recall, Maloof joined the cast of the Bravo series in 2010 alongside Lisa Vanderpump, Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Kim Richards, and Kyle Richards.

While Maloof and Nassif are currently in a good place as they continue to co-parent their three kids in the best way they can, Nassif said things were rocky between them immediately after their breakup. Then, after talking things out and deciding to be mature, they allowed themselves to do the right thing and move past the drama they experienced.

As for how they’re kids are doing years after their breakup, Nassif said the boys are enjoying splitting their time between Maloof’s home and Nassif’s home.

“It’s kind of like a little vacation, a little of this, a little bit of that. And, I think it turned out fantastic, and you have two happy homes and they love Brittany [Pattakos] and she takes care of them. It’s fun, she’s a stepmom, wow! So all that’s all good,” he explained.

Nassif went on to say that when it comes to the possibility of his new wife, Brittany Pattakos, who he married earlier this year, joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he was not at all interested in any such thing. As he explained, viewers already watched his marriage to Maloof fall apart and he doesn’t want to partake in any more controversy.

“So, that’s the last thing… I need stability and not that type of stuff,” he shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maloof recently rejoined her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars for filming on Season 10 but when it comes to making a full-time return to the Bravo reality show, she is far too busy to sign up for the commitment.