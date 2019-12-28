Former ‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Celebrated Christmas With Boyfriend Paul Bernon In Boston

Bethenny Frankel is rumored to be engaged,

Bethenny Frankel celebrated the Christmas holiday with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, in Boston, Massachusetts, where they share a home.

Over a year into their relationship, the former Real Housewives of New York City star has cut ties with Bravo and has been focusing more time and energy on her personal life with the producer and her 9-year-old daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy, who she shares with former husband Jason Hoppy.

In addition to putting down roots in Boston with Bernon, Frankel also went all out with Christmas decor for their space and shared a number of photos of her festive abode with her fans and followers on Instagram earlier this week.

According to a report from Bravo’s Style & Living days ago, Frankel selected a combination of classic and modern decorations for her Boston home, which she shares not only with Bernon and Bryn, but also her two dogs, Biggie and Smallz.

In one photo shared on Instagram, Frankel’s boyfriend was seen sitting on a couch with an all-white Christmas tree behind him.

As the outlet explained, Frankel has a number of homes, including one in New York City and another in The Hamptons, and all of them are elaborately decorated. One home even has a neon pink Christmas tree.

Throughout the holidays, Frankel has shared a number of family photos, some of which include her daughter and others that feature her boyfriend.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel spoke of her one-year anniversary with Bernon in September of this year as she shared a photo of the two of them and spoke quite highly of her partner.

“Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible. Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Frankel began dating Bernon just weeks after losing her ex-boyfriend, Dennis Shields, to an alleged drug overdose. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, she opened up about the hardships she faced after Shields’ passing and admitted to feeling guilty about moving on from their relationship with another man so quickly.

While Frankel and Bernon have faced a number of rumors regarding a potential engagement, mainly due to the fact that she has been seen sporting a large ring on her engagement finger on numerous occasions, the couple has not yet confirmed any such news.