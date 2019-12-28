Larsa Pippen Flaunts Copious Cleavage In Vibrant Blue Keyhole Top

Larsa Pippen is not shy about sharing her enviable body parts for all to see on social media.

Earlier this month on Instagram, the television personality flaunted one of her gorgeous gams, while on Friday, she served up her copious cleavage. She did so in a close-up photo that featured most of her upper torso, as well as her picture-perfect face. For the shot, Larsa was clad in a long-sleeved, cobalt blue-colored sweater endowed with an elaborate, primary blue-colored applique that wrapped around the neckline. The massive keyhole cutout that dramatically dipped down below her chest line, thus exposing good portions of both breasts.

For the photo session, the 45-year-old television personality did not rock any bling to add to the sparkling shot. While being photographed, the star flashed a fairly pensive guise in which her mesmerizing eyes looked to the side while she faced forward for the camera. Her expression was provocative, but in an unaffected way, since she did not seem to try too hard to create her goddess look.

Larsa’s windswept hair, which was slightly parted to one side, was worn down and quite wavy. Some of her honey-colored tresses hit the top of one shoulder, while the rest fell down her back.

Her makeup was so on point that the application was undoubtedly professional. The enhancements on her face included darkened and dramatically shaped brows, smoky eyeshadow on the lids and above the crease, black eyeliner on both the top lid and the waterline, black mascara, luxuriously long lashes that were perhaps of the faux variety, contouring cover, a subtle sweep of blush, and a nude-colored pout outlined in a darker-hued pencil that made her lips look more luscious than ever.

For a bit of attribute, Larsa’s carefully manicured nails, which had been painted off-white, were seen as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star delicately rested one hand on the side of her pretty face.

Among her 1.8 Instagram followers, Larsa’s latest update earned the unquestionable beauty more than 3,600 likes, as well as dozens of comments within about 40 minutes of going live.

Many followers expressed their feelings about the post by using emoji — including the symbols for fire, the world, thumbs up, red rosebuds, blue hearts, red heart-eye faces, and red hearts.

Others used their words, many in quite candid ways.

Loading...

“You have beautiful lips,” said one follower.

“Is that her? Omg her face is totally different,” remarked a second fan.

“Baddest milf,” stated a third admirer.

“Is anything about this photo authentic??” queried a fourth Instagram user.