‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Chloe Leaves Kevin Shocked

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 30, finally bring Christmas day to Genoa City after the show experience several preemptions earlier in the month, pushing the holiday episodes back a few days. Victor and Nikki open their home to an unexpected arrival while Tessa and Mariah help make some deserving children happy. Finally, Chloe gives Kevin the best gift ever.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) feel the true meaning of Christmas when an unexpected delivery arrives at the Ranch, according to SheKnows Soaps. They’ve already celebrated the holiday with their older children, and Nikki and Victor planned to enjoy the day together. However, Nikki finds a baby girl abandoned on their property, and she is not willing to turn the child over to authorities on Christmas day. Instead, she and Victor decide to try to provide the little girl with some safety during the time, which is meant for families.

Meanwhile, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) save the day. They plan to enjoy their day together, but an abandoned bag of Christmas presents leaves the couple with a mystery to solve. They find a clue in the packages that points them toward Newman Enterprises, so naturally, they decide to take the to the Ranch, which is where Victor and Nikki are with their unexpected visitor.

Loading...

Finally, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) gives Kevin (Greg Rikaart) the ultimate Christmas gift. They’ve had a rough go of it for a while, and the past few Christmases, these two have been living under assumed names in Portland, Oregon. However, Adam (Mark Grossman) showed up in Genoa City, and that triggered a series of events that ended with everyone learning that Chloe had faked her death. Now, Kevin and Chloe live with their daughter, Bella, and things are looking up for their cozy family of three.

However, Chloe has a secret that will change their lives forever — in a good way. After a lovely day together, Chloe gives Kevin one last incredibly special gift to cap what looks like a perfect holiday. Chloe tells Kevin that she is pregnant, and he is absolutely beside himself with joy. They’re looking forward to adding a child to their family and watching Bella become a big sister. Things are lovely for Chloe and Kevin, and it looks like 2020 will end up being their best year yet as long as things keep going smoothly for them after so many tough situations.