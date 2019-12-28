Danielle Knudson Flaunts Toned Bod In Cut-Out Swimsuit

Danielle Knudson shared a new Instagram photo with her followers today. It showed her posing in a cut-out swimsuit, which allowed her to flaunt her toned bod.

The one-piece was a deep red color. It had thin straps and two, large cut-outs in the front. This included one right below her chest and another on her midriff.

The model stood with her right shoulder facing the camera. She placed her hands behind her on a wooden beam, and popped her knee into the air. Danielle also stood on her left toes for the shot. She tilted her head back to her right and closed her eyes. Meanwhile, the stunner smiled with her lips closed. Her blond hair fell behind her shoulders. Her pose left her slender legs and toned abs on display.

In addition, the backdrop was also eye-catching. A building could be seen among the tropical foliage. It had two stories and a primitive look with exposed wooden beams.

Palm trees and shrubbery added a ton of color to the photo. The area that Danielle stood on appeared to be a patio, with stairs that led down to the first floor.

The model is likely in Mexico, as she previously revealed her location in another Instagram update from five days ago.

And even though she’s in a tropical paradise, the photo was taken on a cloudy day. It didn’t seem to faze Danielle, however, as she looked extremely happy to be there. And even with the lack of sunlight, she was well-illuminated in the shot. Her skin looked especially tan for December. Even so, her makeup was difficult to discern. At the least, she appeared to go for a natural look.

Her captions also hinted that she was in a hotel with treehouse-like dwellings.

Fans had nothing but nice things to say to the bombshell in the comments section.

“My God you are beautiful,” raved an admirer.

“Beautiful love the swimsuit,” wrote a follower.

“Stunning,” declared a fan.

“Exceptional,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

And this isn’t to mention another update from a day ago. This time, the beauty was spotted in a leopard-print bikini top. It was dark brown with black spots. Danielle held the phone in one hand for the selfie video. She opted to wear her hair down and accessorized with a charm necklace. The model moved the camera quickly as she stood up, giving fans a quick glimpse at her surroundings.