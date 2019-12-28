‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Talks Lisa Rinna And Denise Richards’ Feud On Twitter, Says She’s ‘Not Wrong’

Brandi Glanville appeared on 'RHOBH' Season 9 as a friend of Denise Richards.

Brandi Glanville has seemingly taken a stand against Denise Richards amid her public feud with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Rinna.

Rinna called out Richards for being a no-show at Dorit Kemsley’s finale party for Season 10 in Encino, California, earlier this month on Instagram. Glanville, who rejoined the cast for Season 10 several weeks ago, took to her Twitter page and told her fans and followers that Rinna wasn’t wrong.

“I’m just going to say this… [Lisa Rinna] isn’t in the wrong on this!!! Happy holidays,” Glanville tweeted.

In a comment posted to an Instagram photo shared by Richards weeks ago, Rinna asked her co-star if she and her family were okay before confirming that Richards was supposed to attend the taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 finale with their new co-star, actress Garcelle Beauvais.

While Richards has not yet publicly responded to Rinna’s posts about her finale absence, Glanville’s tweet seems to confirm that they are no longer on good terms with one another.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Glanville, who appeared in a full-time position from Season 3 until Season 5, was featured in a guest-starring role alongside Richards. She discussed Lisa Vanderpump during a filmed dinner meeting.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville caused a stir earlier this month when she revealed that she exposed someone during filming, and after Richards’ drama with Rinna was confirmed, some suspected it was Richards that was exposed.

While appearing on the E! Network’s Just the Sip, Glanville chatted with host Justin Sylvester about a co-star who she felt was being inauthentic on the show and confirmed that she called her out during production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10.

“She’s faking it and she has some skeletons in the closet and guess what? They’re out. I brought ’em out,” Glanville explained.

During the same interview, Glanville admitted that she nearly hit someone, but wouldn’t say who. She also referred to the cast as a “middle-aged woman gang.”

She then said that while some people act out for attention on the show, she doesn’t feel pressured to perform for viewers.

“I personally don’t [feel pressure] but I see some other women feeling like they gotta get their foot in the game, like they aren’t relevant this season because they’re not involved in the fighting,” she claimed. “That’s when I feel it looks fake.”