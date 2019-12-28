‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Thrill Fans With Sweet Photos Of Their Sons Holding New Baby Mia

Catherine Lowe and Sean Lowe attend the WE tv presents "The Evolution of The Relationship Reality Show" at The Paley Center for Media on March 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

The ABC reality stars shared adorable photos of their little boys caring for their baby sister.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici recently welcomed their third child together, and it looks like they have plenty of built-in babysitting help. The Bachelor fan favorites posted new photos of their sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 1, helping take care of their new baby sister, Mia Mejia.

Sean, who met and married Catherine on The Bachelor nearly seven years ago, posted a sweet Instagram photo of big brother Samuel holding Mia. In the pic, Samuel looks like a proud big brother as he carefully cradles the pink bow-wearing newborn baby girl, who arrived on December 23.

In the caption to the photo, The Bachelor alum joked that his toddler son is a “natural.” It’s no surprise that in the comments section to the post, fans went wild over the cuteness.

“I just love his face! Two cute, precious kids,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely precious! He’s going to be such a great big brother!” another chimed in.

In a second post, Sean shared two photos of little Isaiah holding Mia perhaps a little too tightly. Sean joked that Isaiah may want to let his little sister breathe a bit.

“Baby holding Baby. Soo cute. You’re going to have your hands full,” one fan noted.

“Congratulations, so sweet that she’ll have two older brothers protecting her!” another wrote of baby Mia.

Many fans agreed that being so close in age, the three Lowe kids will all be such great friends.

Proud mom Catherine also shared Instagram photos of her sweet kids, including a hospital photo in which she’s surrounded by the too-cute trio. Catherine, who previously revealed she had a scheduled c-section two days before Christmas, wrote that while her young family didn’t spend this Christmas unwrapping gifts by the tree or leaving out milk and cookies for Santa, they wouldn’t have changed anything about how they spent the holiday.

While eldest sibling Samuel is already a “natural” when it comes to helping to take care of baby Mia, Catherine previously told E! News she was a little worried about how he would react to having a new baby in the house.

“We’re trying to sleep train Samuel so he’s not injuring the baby when it sleeps in our room because at three years old, Samuel’s definitely feeling more confident about doing whatever he wants at whatever time he wants,” Catherine said a few weeks ahead of Mia’s birth. “So, we’re trying to just set boundaries and expectations for our family.”

Sean and Catherine Lowe married in a TV wedding in 2014, just one year after his season of The Bachelor aired on ABC.