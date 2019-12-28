Abigail Ratchford Stuns In Red Lingerie & Tights: ‘Clearly I’m The Only Artwork You Need In Your House’

Abigail Ratchford is sizzling in another hot new snapshot that was shared for her legion of Instagram fans. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on the platform know, Ratchford has never been shy when it comes to showing off her curvy figure in a wide-range of gorgeous shots that includes some of the sexiest outfits known to man. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, the model sizzled in some seriously scandalous lingerie.

In the photo, Ratchford told her fans that she is the only piece of art they need, tagging retailer Fashion Nova in the image. She did not specifically mention to fans where she was but she she struck a pose in profile with a multi-colored background just behind her. In the shot, the model could be seen looking over her shoulder and off into the distance with a slight smile on her face. She wore her long, black locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

To go along with her gorgeous face, the beauty wore a skintight, lacy red one-piece that fit her like a glove, hugging every single one of her curves. The bombshell flaunted plenty of cleavage in the process and completed the smoking hot look with a pair of matching red tights.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 105,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks drop dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and commented on the photo using their choice of emoji.

“Wow this is actually a super dope photo, lots of beautiful colors. Wish you sold this photo in a frame on ur site aha,” one fan commented on the shot, adding a few heart emoji.

“Facts, if Picasso used you as muse then he would have created the absolute masterpiece named “The Queen of Curves,”‘ a second Instagrammer raved.

“Absolutely gorgeous love you beautiful,” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ratchford sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time while she got into the holiday spirit. In the photo, Ratchford left little to the imagination while clad in a sexy green bra that was adorned with flowers, covering the essential parts while also flaunting plenty of cleavage. Like her most recent post, that one earned her a ton of attention from fans.