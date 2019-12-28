Brazilian Stunner Gizele Oliveira Poses In A Skimpy Black Bikini, Visits Her Hometown In Brazil

Brazilian babe Gizele Oliveira posted four gorgeous photos of herself posing on a beach in her hometown of Vila Velha, Brazil, on Instagram Friday morning. The Victoria’s Secret model wore a skimpy black bikini and strutted her stuff on the sandy shore.

In the first photo, Gizele stood facing the sea as her scandalous bikini bottoms made her perky booty stand out. She ran her fingers through her windswept hair while looking back at the camera.

For her second picture, the model got down on her knees in the damp sand as water lapped at her calves and feet. Instead of showcasing her derriere, she showed off her ample cleavage to her fans. The bombshell’s bikini top was only held in place by a thin string wrapped around her neck. Her third snapshot was similar to the second, except she stood up instead of kneeling.

The final image showed Gizele walking along the shoreline towards the camera. Since she wasn’t sitting or facing away from the lens, Gizele’s taut abdomen was visible in the fourth picture, as were her magnificent legs, hips, and inner thighs.

The brunette bombshell opted for a natural look. She didn’t appear to have worn makeup for her photographs. For accessories, she chose a pair of sunglasses, a necklace, and a bracelet or scrunchie of some kind.

So far, Gizele’s latest Instagram update has close to 50,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

Model McKenna Hellam commented, “Omg I wish my hometown looked like that.”

The official Sommer Swimwear account wrote that she looked amazing. It’s not for certain, but it seems that the model was rocking one of their swimsuits. A fan responded to the account to ask where Gizele had gotten the black version of the bikini.

The majority of the responses in her comments section came from her 1.2 million followers. Many of them wanted to know the best places to visit while traveling to Brazil. Some wanted to pass on their own recommendations.

“[H]ow far is this from Copacabana? I’m going to Rio last 2 weeks of Feb to explore and participate in Carnival,” inquired one fan.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Gizele had posted another swimwear photo from her hometown in Brazil. That older image showed her basking in the sun at what looks like the same beach. She wore a white bikini and a matching white sunhat while flaunting her toned physique.