Larsa Pippen Graces Magazine Cover In Sexy Black Swimsuit

Larsa Pippen‘s most recent social media share has her followers buzzing. As her loyal fans know, Pippen is best friends with Kim Kardashian and she often takes a page or two out of her BFF’s book, rocking some of the sexiest outfits on the planet. In the most recent photo that she shared, the stunner sizzled in another NSFW outfit.

In the shot, the model tagged QP Magazine, where she graced the cover of the December issue. Pippen looked nothing short of spectacular as she struck a pose in profile, looking over her shoulder and into the camera with a serious look on her face. For the photo op, the beauty wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved, and also wore a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

To add a pop of color, Pippen added some dangly gold earrings and a matching bracelet to her chic look. Her beautiful body took center stage in the image while she was clad in a sexy black one-piece that hugged her every curve and showed off her trim legs and pert derriere. In the caption of the image, she tagged the magazine’s page and added a single red heart emoji to her post.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 15,000 likes, in addition to 100-plus comments. Many admirers took to the comments section to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more followers had no words and commented on the shot using flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“Merry Christmas to you and your family,” one fan raved on the post, adding a series of flame emoji.

Loading...

“Stay Blessed Stay Humbled Stay You Beautiful. Have A Wonderful Holiday Season. Plz check DM,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You’re not from this planet and don’t look at me so I fall in love,” another follower wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen sizzled in another smoking hot look. That time, Pippen put on a sexy display as she popped out of a tiny black rhinestone bra, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. She paired the look with a pair of matching black rhinestone pants and like her most recent photo, fans went wild over that one, giving it over 18,000 likes, in addition to 100-plus comments.