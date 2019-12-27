Amanda Cerny Flaunts Fit Bod In Tight Orange Spandex

Amanda Cerny shared a new Instagram photo with her followers today. She rocked a tight orange outfit while flaunting her fit bod.

The outfit consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The bra had thick straps and a high scoop neckline. There was a strip of fabric under her chest and two seams on the sides. Her leggings boasted an interesting V-shaped waistline. This brought attention to her belly button and toned abs. The leggings also had dark orange seams along the sides of her legs.

Amanda wore a hoodie or sweater in a lighter shade of orange. It had a marbled look with white accents throughout. She pushed the sleeves down to her hands.

The stunner was seen with a slick ponytail. Her makeup included a pop of white eyeshadow on her inner lids, mascara, and dark lipstick.

This image was taken from a low vantage point. She stood inside a room with white walls and wood planks. A large mirror could be seen on the right side of the frame.

The geotag revealed that she was in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In addition, this photo was unique in that Amanda announced her athleisure clothing line.

She asked fans for their suggestions on things they would like to see with her line. Many people obliged with their various ideas.

“Reinforced waistband so it doesn’t roll down while trying to work on core exercises!” suggested an admirer.

“Am I the only one that likes side pockets on the thighs so I can place my phone in?” wondered a follower.

Loading...

“Shorts, spandex and biker shorts!!! Sometimes leggings are too hot. This would be so amazing,” gushed a fan.

“Thanks for always thinking of us! double sided gym wear? Like two in one. We can wash them and wear the other side for a different look. X,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

It sounds like fans will need to wait until summer of 2020 to enjoy the new pieces, but it’s something to look forward to.

Amanda posted another image last month that showed off her tight abs. She sported a black sports bra, but instead of leggings, she opted for red pajama pants. There were two selfies in that post, both taken around the same time. The bombshell wore her hair up in a casual bun and accessorized with glasses. She held the phone in her left hand and threw up the peace sign.