Kelly Bensimon Slams Behavior Of The ‘RHONY’ Cast As ‘Disturbing,’ Bans Daughter From Watching New Episodes

Kelly Bensimon doesn't want her daughter to think that's how women behave.

Kelly Bensimon is no longer supporting the series on which she once starred.

Ahead of the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12, which is expected to air on Bravo sometime next year, a tweet shared by Bensimon in regard to her thoughts on the series, and the women that are now starring on it, was posted online.

“I literally forced my daughter to stop watching [The Real Housewives of New York City] season 10,” Bensimon tweeted.

According to the reality star and model, she doesn’t want her child watching the show because she feels it is a poor representation of how women in America behave.

“Just an FYI, American women don’t engage or talk like that. It’s disturbing to hear women speak like that. We all know better. We strive to be better,” she continued.

After writer Evan Ross Katz shared a screenshot of the tweet earlier this week, some fans of the long-running series called for Bensimon to return to show while others called her out for her hypocritical statement. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Bensimon was involved in an infamous moment on the show in which she and Bethenny Frankel faced off during a cast trip.

Bensimon was added to The Real Housewives of New York City cast during the series’ second season and continued to appear on the show in a full-time position until after Season 4, when Bravo removed a number of cast members, including Jill Zarin, Alex McCord, and Cindy Barshop.

Bensimon went on to appear on the series in guest-starring roles for the show’s sixth and seventh seasons but hasn’t been seen since.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bensimon hasn’t been appearing on the show for some time but when it comes to her feud with Frankel, that was going strong through 2018. At that time, Radar Online shared a report in which Bensimon slammed her former co-star, who has since left the show, for being a “b***h.”

“A lot of bad things are happening to Bethenny, but that does not give her the right to be a mean b***h to other people,” Bensimon said at the time, citing her messy split from former husband Jason Hoppy.

Frankel quit her role on The Real Housewives of New York City in August after starring in a full-time role for eight of the show’s 11 seasons. Shortly thereafter, she was replaced by Leah McSweeney.