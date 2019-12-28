Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Cleavage In Ninja Costume

Elizabeth celebrated 'Ninja night' with a group of other people dressed in similar black and red costumes.

Elizabeth Hurley gave her fans a look inside some of her holiday celebrations on social media, and her set of Christmas snapshots had an unusual theme.

On Friday, the 54-year-old British bombshell took to Instagram to share a series of four photos with her 1.5 million followers. In the first image, Elizabeth was pictured rocking a revealing ninja costume. Her dark and mysterious ensemble included a curve-hugging black top with long sleeves. The garment featured a large keyhole cutout in the center of the bust that put the Austin Powers star’s ample cleavage on full display. The round opening was trimmed with thick red ribbons of fabric that stretched out beneath Elizabeth’s bust. The red fabric was also used to created the garment’s mock neck.

Thin red ribbons crisscrossed down the lengths of the top’s sleeves, which had red cuffs. Elizabeth was also wearing a pair of tiny black hot pants with red trim around the leg openings. More thin red ribbons crisscrossed around her shapely thighs.

Elizabeth’s costume included a red waist sash and rectangular drape emblazoned with the image of a fierce black dragon. She was wearing a tight black hood over her head, and the bottom half of her face was covered up by a black mask. Her piercing blue eyes were lined in black.

The actress completed her ninja ensemble with a pair of sheer black fishnets and black knee-high boots. She posed in front of a table that was decorated with two glittering gold reindeer figurines.

Elizabeth used the hashtag #xmas to let her followers know that she wore her costume to a holiday party, which she referred to as “Ninja night.” In her other three photos, she was pictured posing with various other people dressed up in similar ninja costumes.

In less than an hour, Elizabeth’s ninja photos managed to rack up over 20,000 likes. The gorgeous brunette’s Instagram followers also flooded the comments section of her post with praise.

“I love it! You’re a beautiful woman and I love your energy, so inspiring,” read one response to her post.

“The hottest Ninja ever!! Good Lord woman you are forever stunning!” another admirer remarked.

Loading...

“The most extraordinary eyes from behind a mask!!” gushed a third fan.

A few of Elizabeth’s followers also suggested that she should play a ninja in a movie or on a TV series after seeing her costume.

“That seems like quite a party. I see a TV show spinning off from this,” wrote one fan.

This isn’t the only holiday post that Elizabeth has gifted her Instagram followers with. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she helped her fans celebrate Boxing Day by uploading a snapshot of herself rocking a slinky, cleavage-baring black dress.