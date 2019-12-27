Katie Holmes Posts Rare Holiday Photo With Daughter Suri Cruise

Actress Katie Holmes posted a rare photograph with her teenage daughter, Suri Cruise, to her Instagram story on Thursday night, reports People.

Holmes enjoys keeping a low profile in her personal life, and that’s even more apparent when it comes to her daughter. Katie has done her best to keep Suri out of the limelight and shield her from paparazzi. However, she decided to treat her fans to an adorable mother-daughter snapshot for the holidays.

The black-and-white image showed Katie and Suri with their heads inclined toward one another. With both of them in the same frame, it becomes obvious how similar Suri and her mother look.

Many fans on social media have commented that Suri looks like Katie’s mini-me in the new picture, although an equal amount of people think the 13-year-old resembles her father, actor Tom Cruise.

People quoted Katie’s recent interview with Elle UK for their December cover. She discussed what it was like for her to become a parent at a young age. She and Cruise, now her ex-husband, brought their daughter into the world when Katie was only 27-years-old.

“It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

The article also claims that Suri and her mother have a fantastic relationship. They go on vacation together often.

“In April, Holmes took Suri on a Parisian getaway to celebrate her 13th birthday. Last May, they dressed up in matching floral dresses for a trip to the ballet in New York City.”

Even though Katie only shared the image of herself and her daughter in a brief Instagram story, she did post two other holiday-themed snapshots on her main page. The former Dawson’s Creek actress posed with a Santa Claus hat tugged down over her eyes in one photo and a close-up of a snowman ornament in the second Instagram photo.

Katie didn’t add any text to her story, but she wished her many followers happy holidays in her photo posts. She added several Christmas-themed emoji to the captions of each update.

Even though Katie likes to ensure Suri’s privacy is well-kept, she is open about her journey into motherhood. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the actress had posted a photoset of herself to Instagram, showing off her stretch marks. Fans applauded Katie’s courage in posting untouched photographs of her stomach.